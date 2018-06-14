Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, June 14, 2018, 9:01 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas OL/DL padded camp updates

By Richard Davenport , Dudley E. Dawson

This article was published today at 8:00 a.m.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas coach Chad Morris speaks with players Wednesday, March 28, 2018, during practice at the university's practice facility on campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the day's practice.

Arkansas' OL/DL padded camp this morning is expected to see about 110 prospects participate.

Highly recruited 2020 DE Prince Dorbah, 6-4, 210 of Highland Park in Dallas is expected to be at the camp. He has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Alabama and others.

Searcy offensive lineman Drew Vest, 6-4, 290 and Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallasen, 6-4, 285 pounds, are expected to take part.

Vest has offers from Lamar, UCA, South Alabama, Yale, UAPB and others while Kallasen has offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Harding along with interest from Utah, Tulsa, Arkansas State, Tennessee-Martin, UCA and others.

He received a preferred walkon offer after attending the Razorback Night Camp on June 3.

The camp is expected to start shortly after 9 am.

