Arkansas OL/DL padded camp updates

Arkansas' OL/DL padded camp this morning is expected to see about 110 prospects participate.

Highly recruited 2020 DE Prince Dorbah, 6-4, 210 of Highland Park in Dallas is expected to be at the camp. He has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Alabama and others.

Searcy offensive lineman Drew Vest, 6-4, 290 and Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallasen, 6-4, 285 pounds, are expected to take part.

Vest has offers from Lamar, UCA, South Alabama, Yale, UAPB and others while Kallasen has offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Harding along with interest from Utah, Tulsa, Arkansas State, Tennessee-Martin, UCA and others.

He received a preferred walkon offer after attending the Razorback Night Camp on June 3.

The camp is expected to start shortly after 9 am.