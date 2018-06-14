ASGA championship begins at Texarkana Country Club

A total of 90 golfers in five divisions tee off today in the three-round Arkansas State Golf Association championship at Texarkana Country Club.

Among the 40 registered in the amateur division are 2018 ASGA Hall of Fame inductees Chris Jenkins and Brent Winston.

Also entered are multiple-amateur champion Wes McNulty and Hunter Hickingbotham, who both finished tied for second to 2017 winner Carson Roberts who has since turned professional.

Other possible contenders include Luke Long, a 2018 All-Southern Conference performer at Tennessee-Chattanooga, Bryon Shumate and Trey DePriest.

