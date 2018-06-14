Criswell earns Arkansas offer after strong showing at camp

Morrilton junior quarterback Jacolby Criswell has received a scholarship from Arkansas after an outstanding showing at the Razorback Elite QB/WR Academy today.

Criswell, 6-1, 205 pounds, showed excellent arm strength and accuracy during the camp. He also has offers from Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, North Carolina State and others. He was pleased with his day and being able to compete against Razorbacks quarterback commitment KJ Jefferson.

"I would say I did pretty well," Criswell said. "I connected with some of the players, especially KJ. ... Everything went well."

Arkansas' staff continued to build its relationship with Criswell.

"They talked to me a little bit and tried to build a connection with me always," Criswell said.

Criswell's accuracy was probably the best of all the campers. In a competition near the end of the camp, quarterbacks attempt to hit a dummy from 10 yards, then throw into a net from 20 yards out before trying to hit the crossbar of the goal post from 20 yards away.

He said he works on the drill with former Razorback and NFL quarterback Clint Stoerner.

"With Clint we did that all the time," Criswell said. "He knows if I go to a camp, he knows they do that, so we try to do the best we can on those."

He completed 126 of 211 passes for 1,947 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing only 4 interceptions as a sophomore. He also rushed for 969 yards and 14 touchdowns on 146 carries.

Criswell and Arkansas senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw are half-brothers. Stoerner has worked with Criswell often and is high on his ability.

“The arm action is elite,” Stoerner said in an previous interview. “Like big-time, next level. Some of the best-I’ve-ever-seen type stuff. When you see his arm action, you just go, 'Gosh damn, that’s special.'”

Stoerner likes Criswell’s attitude, but loves his ability.

“He’s very, very, very coachable and humble,” Stoerner said. “As a sophomore in high school, he can make every pro-style throw you want with ease. The comeback, the seam, the cover-two corner, the dig, all that stuff absolutely effortless.”