Fishing hot spots

LAKE CONWAY Bream fishing is excellent. The panfish are concentrated around brush piles and piers and are biting redworms and crickets at 4-8 feet. Bass fishing is good throughout the lake with crankbaits, plastic worms, topwater plugs and frogs. The best numbers are near grass beds. Catfishing is good with crickets, nightcrawlers and Magic Bait.

LAKE MAUMELLE Bass fishing is excellent, with good numbers of big fish being caught on the outside edges of grassbeds. The most productive baits are Zoom Trick Worms, crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs at 6-8 feet and 10-15 feet. A few can also be caught in shallow water on Pop-Rs, spinnerbaits and chatterbaits. A team caught five bass weighing 21.88 pounds in Tuesday night's tournament, including one bass that weighed 6.74 pounds. The second-place team caught five that weighed 15.98 pounds.

ARKANSAS RIVER (Little Rock Pool) Bass fishing is good with crankbaits, especially black Bandits. Bream are biting worms and crickets in backwaters at 2-3 feet. Crappie fishing is good with tubes and red jigs at 10 feet. Catfish are biting shad and skipjack near Murray Lock and Dam.

Sports on 06/14/2018