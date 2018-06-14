Former ASU sprinter signs professional contract

Former Arkansas State sprinter Jaylen Bacon has signed a professional contract with Stellar Athletics, the London-based sports management company announced Thursday.

Bacon recorded the fastest collegiate 100-meter dash time of the year at the NCAA West Regionals with 9.97 seconds, which qualified him for the national championship meet in Eugene, Ore.

Bacon did not advance beyond the semifinals at nationals, and he finished tied for ninth overall in the semifinals with a 10.10-second finish.

Bacon also competed in the 200-meter dash at nationals, where he finished 18th overall in the semifinals with a 20.73-second finish.

Stellar Athletics manages over 50 athletes across the world, including New Zealand pole vaulter Eliza McCartney, who won the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.