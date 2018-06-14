Har-Ber ranked No. 2 by Baseball America
By Democrat-Gazette press services
Class 7A state champion Springdale Har-Ber finished the season ranked No. 2 by the Baseball Coaches Association (BCA) and Baseball America.
The Wildcats defeated Conway 6-0 in the state championship game to cap a 31-4 season. Har-Ber won its final nine games of the season, held a .333 team batting average and a team ERA of 1.62. Har-Ber outscored its opponents 281-84.
Parkview High of Lilburn, Ga., (36-6) was ranked as the nation's top team by Baseball America. Greenwood, the Class 6A state champion, was ranked No. 40.
