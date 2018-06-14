Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, June 14, 2018, 2:55 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Razorback Elite QB/WR Academy updates

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:00 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteben-goff-nwabengoff-daulton-hyatt-11-arkansas-quarterback-and-devwah-whaley-21-arkansas-wide-receiver-listen-as-joe-craddock-arkansas-offensive-coordinator-leads-a-drill-thursday-march-1-2018-during-arkansas-spring-football-practice-at-the-fred-w-smith-football-center-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Daulton Hyatt (11), Arkansas quarterback, and Devwah Whaley (21), Arkansas wide receiver, listen as Joe Craddock, Arkansas offensive coordinator, leads a drill Thursday, March 1, 2018, during Arkansas spring football practice at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Approximately 130 athletes are expected to take part in the Razorback Elite QB/WR Academy this afternoon and evening.

The event will end around 8 p.m.

Some of the quarterbacks expected to participate include Arkansas commitment KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 210 of Sardis (Miss) North Panola, junior Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205 of Morrilton, junior Chandler Morris, 6-0, 175 of Highland Park in Dallas, and junior Darius Bowers, 6-3, 194 of Fayetteville.

Criswell has offers from Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, North Carolina State and others while Morris, the son of Arkansas coach Chad Morris, recently received an offer from Clemson. Bowers has offers from Southern Miss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and UT-Martin.

Updates will be posted during the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Razorback Elite QB/WR Academy updates

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online