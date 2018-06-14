Razorback Elite QB/WR Academy updates

— Approximately 130 athletes are expected to take part in the Razorback Elite QB/WR Academy this afternoon and evening.

The event will end around 8 p.m.

Some of the quarterbacks expected to participate include Arkansas commitment KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 210 of Sardis (Miss) North Panola, junior Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205 of Morrilton, junior Chandler Morris, 6-0, 175 of Highland Park in Dallas, and junior Darius Bowers, 6-3, 194 of Fayetteville.

Criswell has offers from Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, North Carolina State and others while Morris, the son of Arkansas coach Chad Morris, recently received an offer from Clemson. Bowers has offers from Southern Miss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and UT-Martin.

Updates will be posted during the camp.