Relationships and offense may lead highly touted 2020 receiver to pledge to Hogs

One of Louisiana’s top junior prospects may commit to Arkansas this weekend because of his fondness of the staff and offense.

Receiver Jacobi Bellazin, 5-9, 175 of Livonia High School, reports 36 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan State and others. He plans to visit the Hogs on Saturday.

“I’m excited about getting down there and meeting the coaches… I’ve met them last week, but meeting them more and looking at the facilities,” Bellazin said.

He attended the Memphis Mega Camp on Sunday and received an offer from the Hogs after the camp. He was able to reunite with receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden and meet receivers coach Justin Stepp and Coach Chad Morris.

“I’ve always known Coach Kelvin, but I met Coach Stepp and the head coach,” Bellazin said.

Bellazin knows Bolden, whose nephew Jamie Vance is a junior cornerback at Edna Carr in New Orleans.

“We have a good relationship” Bellazin said. “I feel like he’s going to look out for me and with us having a good relationship and I’m cool with his nephew. He plays on my 7-on-7 team.”

He has recorded an electronic 4.47 seconds in the 40 yard dash at an Ole Miss camp. Bellazin said he’s serious about his interest in Arkansas.

“Might be a commitment during the weekend,” he said.

Bellazin, who committed to TCU in the spring of 2017 and decommitted that summer, is high on Stepp and the Hogs’ focus on receivers and how Stepp developed former SMU receiver Trey Quinn.

“I like Coach Stepp,” Bellazin said. “He was the best receivers coach last year and then I know they’re going to throw the ball now since they got the new OC and the new head coach. And Trey Quinn…they were telling me I’ll play like Trey Quinn.”

He met Quinn, a Washington Redskins draftee in the 7th round in April and former SMU receiver and Denver 2nd round draft pick Courtland Sutton, while the two were in Dallas.

“I met them a few times, but I never met them like a lot,” Bellazin said. “Just once or twice when I went down there."