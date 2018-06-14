Searcy's Vest improves stock with dominant performance at Arkansas camp

— Searcy offensive lineman Drew Vest acted like a man on a mission and it showed as he dominated competition at the Arkansas Razorbacks offensive and defensive line padded camp on Thursday.

Vest (6-5, 293) came into the camp with scholarship offers from schools like Lamar, Tennessee-Martin, South Alabama, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist and others. His performance at camp showed he has the potential to play at the Power 5 level.

He and offensive line coach Dustin Fry had a lengthy conversation after the camp.

“Coach Fry told me what I did today definitely changed what he thought of me and my performance here at camp was a lot better than what he saw on film,” Vest said. “He said that it definitely moved me up his board and what he needed to see going forward.”

Fry wants to see Vest’s play during the early part of the fall.

“He said he wants to see my film from my first couple games next season and we’ll go from there,” Vest said.

Vest’s sense of urgency went up a notch or two during the camp.

“I knew that coming here there was a lot on the line and I want an opportunity to represent my home state,” Vest said. “It would mean the world to me to come here. Anyone that’s grown up in Arkansas that says they don’t call the Hogs is lying to you. It’s a dream of mine to play with the Hog on my chest.”

He has recorded a 305-pound bench press, 475-pound squat, 285-pound power clean and 500-pound dead lift. Vest plans to attend camps at Mississippi State and Vanderbilt and is considering going to Oklahoma State and Baylor camps.

“There’s definitely some technical and some form stuff that I need to work on and then I want to get better at recognizing coverages and stuff,” Vest said.

Vest has the confidence and smarts to play all positions on the line. Fry made sure to move him around during the camp.

“I got reps at all five spots and he said he likes that I’m athletic and versatile,” said Vest, who has a 3.8 grade point average. “I’ve always played tackle, but I like having more responsibility on me, so I’d be interested in playing center as well.”

He and Fry had good chemistry during the camp.

“I love Coach Fry. He’s a heck of a guy and I feel like we already have a good relationship,” Vest said. “He tells you straight up what’s going on, so I really respect that.”