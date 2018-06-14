Home / Latest News /
Six Arkansas Travelers named Texas League All-Stars
The Texas League announced its rosters Thursday for the 2018 All-Star game, and six Arkansas Travelers will play on the North Division team.
Pitchers Nathan Bannister, Chase De Jong and Johendi Jiminian were selected as well as first baseman Joey Curletta, infielder Chris Mariscal and center fielder Braden Bishop.
Curletta and Bishop were voted as starters.
The All-Star game is June 26 at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.
Here's a list of the Travs All-Stars:
RHP Nathan Bannister: 4-5, 5.70 ERA, 1.69 WHIP
RHP Chase De Jong: 4-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.33 WHIP
RHP Johendi Jiminian: 2-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.50 WHIP
1B Joey Curletta: .303 AVG, .460 SLG, 11 HR, 45 RBI
INF Chris Mariscal: .274 AVG, .397 SLG, 5 HR, 36 RBI
CF Braden Bishop: .299 AVG, .445 SLG, 7 HR, 24 RBI
