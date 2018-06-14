State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Excellent

CLEAR;Fair;Good;Good;Poor

CONWAY;Good;Good;Good;Poor

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Good;Good;Poor

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good

NORRELL;Good;Good;Fair;Fair

OVERCUP;Good;Good;Good;Fair

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Fair;Good;Good;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Excellent;Good;Good;Poor

SUNSET;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Excellent;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;Good;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Little Red River is receiving a few hours of generation in the early afternoon and/or evening. This provides great wading opportunities on the upper river in mornings and lower river in afternoons. Fly fishermen are using soft hackles, midges, hare's ears, sowbugs and streamers. Pink and cotton candy-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;--;--;Good

WHITE RIVER Drift fishing has been productive for rainbow trout, but brown trout have been slow. Drifting minnows over the deeper holes has been an excellent tactic this week. Red wigglers; shrimp and worms have been catching the fattened-up rainbows.

NORFORK TAILWATER Fishing has been good amid caddis hatches. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;Good;Good;Good;Fair

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Excellent;Good;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting quarter-ounce spoons and PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. The water temperature has been 45-50 degrees. A few walleye are being caught between Beaver and Holiday Island pulling Rapalas and Berkley hard baits in 6-10 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Good;Fair

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Good;Good;Poor

SPRING RIVER Lots of bugs are hatching. Rainbow trout are biting bead-head nymphs like a pheasant tail or hare's ear in sizes 10-12. Bigger trout are biting Woolly Buggers in olive and brown. Hot pink Trout Magnets are always productive for catching trout and smallmouth bass on the Spring River.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;Good;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Fair;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;--;--;--;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;Fair;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;Good;Good;--;Good

DEGRAY;Fair;Good;--;Excellent

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;Fair;Good;Good;Excellent

OUACHITA;--;--;--;--

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout fishing has dropped off sharply. Anglers will experience short feeding times and a finicky bite as wary trout feed on insect hatches and injured baitfish. Patience is key as the remaining trout numbers are actively feeding in the late evening as the sun sets over the top of the dam. Trout from 12-17 inches have been caught and released in the last week, but numbers have been few. Bank fishermen have had some success using waxworms and mealworms fished just of the bottom with a marshmallow floater.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Good;Poor;--;Poor

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

