State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Excellent
CLEAR;Fair;Good;Good;Poor
CONWAY;Good;Good;Good;Poor
GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Good
HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Good;Good;Poor
MAUMELLE;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good
NORRELL;Good;Good;Fair;Fair
OVERCUP;Good;Good;Good;Fair
LAKE PECKERWOOD;Fair;Good;Good;Good
PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Excellent;Good;Good;Poor
SUNSET;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair
VALENCIA;--;--;--;--
WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--
WINONA;Good;Good;Excellent;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;Good;Good
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Little Red River is receiving a few hours of generation in the early afternoon and/or evening. This provides great wading opportunities on the upper river in mornings and lower river in afternoons. Fly fishermen are using soft hackles, midges, hare's ears, sowbugs and streamers. Pink and cotton candy-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--
NORFORK;Good;--;--;Good
WHITE RIVER Drift fishing has been productive for rainbow trout, but brown trout have been slow. Drifting minnows over the deeper holes has been an excellent tactic this week. Red wigglers; shrimp and worms have been catching the fattened-up rainbows.
NORFORK TAILWATER Fishing has been good amid caddis hatches. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
WHITE OAK;Good;Good;Good;Fair
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Fair;Excellent;Good;Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting quarter-ounce spoons and PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. The water temperature has been 45-50 degrees. A few walleye are being caught between Beaver and Holiday Island pulling Rapalas and Berkley hard baits in 6-10 feet.
FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair
SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Good;Fair
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CROWN;Good;Good;Good;Poor
SPRING RIVER Lots of bugs are hatching. Rainbow trout are biting bead-head nymphs like a pheasant tail or hare's ear in sizes 10-12. Bigger trout are biting Woolly Buggers in olive and brown. Hot pink Trout Magnets are always productive for catching trout and smallmouth bass on the Spring River.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;Good;--;--
MILLWOOD;Good;--;Fair;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS;--;--;--;--
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
CATHERINE;Fair;--;--;--
DARDANELLE;Good;Good;--;Good
DEGRAY;Fair;Good;--;Excellent
HAMILTON;--;--;--;--
NIMROD;Fair;Good;Good;Excellent
OUACHITA;--;--;--;--
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout fishing has dropped off sharply. Anglers will experience short feeding times and a finicky bite as wary trout feed on insect hatches and injured baitfish. Patience is key as the remaining trout numbers are actively feeding in the late evening as the sun sets over the top of the dam. Trout from 12-17 inches have been caught and released in the last week, but numbers have been few. Bank fishermen have had some success using waxworms and mealworms fished just of the bottom with a marshmallow floater.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--
BEAR CREEK;Good;Poor;--;Poor
CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--
CHICOT;--;--;--;--
MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--
