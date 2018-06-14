Three-run double in 7th sinks Travs

CARDINALS 4, TRAVELERS 3

Edmundo Sosa hit a three-run double in the seventh inning Wednesday, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers in front of 3,327 fans at Hammond Field in Springfield, Mo.

Arkansas' loss, coupled with an 8-6 victory by Northwest Arkansas over Tulsa, gave the Naturals a one-game lead over both the Travs and the Cardinals in the Texas League North Division standings with 11 games remaining in the first half of the season.

With the score tied 1-1, Springfield's Andrew Knizner and Victor Roache both hit singles to start the bottom of the seventh inning. After Granden Goetzman popped out to catcher Joe DeCarlo in foul territory while trying to lay down a bunt, pinch hitter Chris Chinea walked to load the bases. That chased Travs starter Nathan Bannister, who was replaced by David McKay. Evan Edman popped out to shortstop Yonathan Mendoza before Sosa's double gave the Cardinals the lead for good.

The Travelers tried to mount a comeback in the top of the eighth inning. Braden Bishop started the inning with a double down the right-field line and he moved to third on Beau Amaral's fly out to center field. Chuck Taylor's sacrifice fly scored Bishop to cut the lead to 4-2 before Joey Curletta hit his 11th home run of the season to right-center field on a 2-1 pitch to set the final score.

Arkansas could have done more damage in the eighth. Dario Pizzano walked after Curletta's home run, but he was stranded when Chris Mariscal struck out swinging to end the inning.

Curletta was 2 for 4, while both Bishop and Amaral went 2 for 5 to lead the Travelers, who finished with 8 hits. The Cardinals also had 8 hits, led by Luke Voit, who was 2 for 3.

Bannister (4-5) took the loss for the Travelers after allowing all 4 Cardinals runs -- 3 of them earned -- on 7 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

Anthony Shew ( 3 -2 ) earned the victory for the Cardinals. He allowed 1 earned run on 5 hits with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts over 7 innings. Left-hander Jacob Evans allowed 2 earned runs on 2 hits with 1 walk and 1 strikeout in his only inning of work. Ian McKinney earned his first save after allowing 1 hit with 1 walk in his only inning.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. Central

WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo.

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Johendi Jiminian (2-3, 3.80 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Matt Pearce (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

