Top Texas DE impressed on Arkansas trip, plans to return

— One of the top junior defensive end prospects in Texas made his way to the Razorbacks offensive and defensive line padded camp.

Highly regarded Prince Dorbah, 6-4, 210, 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Highland Park in Dallas has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Oklahoma State and others.

“I came down here to learn some stuff for myself,” Dorbah said. “The facilities are nice, and the players were nice.”

He recorded 81 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, 2 pass deflections and 1 forced fumble last year to help the Scots to their second consecutive Class 5A Division II state championship.

Dorbah isn't ready to say where the Hogs stand after the visit.

“I haven’t visited all of my schools,” Dorbah said. “Arkansas is one of the schools I want to go to, so it’s the same as any other school out there. Great places, great facilities. It’s about where is the best place for me to go.”

He said the highlight of the trip was being able to see several former Highland Park classmates that now attend school at Arkansas.

“Seeing a lot of people that I know, that I went to school with ... they’re already down here,” he said.

Dorbah’s former teammate and Razorback freshman quarterback John Stephen Jones is trying to recruit him to Fayetteville.

“Yeah, it doesn’t hurt,” Dorbah said. “He’s a good kid; I loved playing with him. He’s like, ‘Hey brother, this is the right spot. It’s the best place for you to go.’”

Dorbah plays basketball for his high school and spring and summer basketball, which limits his time in the weight room. He plans to visit the Hogs again.

“I’ll be sure back for another visit,” Dorbah said.