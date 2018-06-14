UAFS looking for new men's basketball coach

Josh Newman resigned Wednesday as University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball coach to accept the same position at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

Newman, a Chino Valley, Ariz., native, led the Lions to a 238-121 record over his 12-year tenure, which included six 20-victory seasons. UAFS finished 24-6 last season, including a 12-4 record in Heartland Conference play, and the Lions made their fourth national tournament appearance in the past five seasons. It was the school's best season in NCAA Division II, setting the record for the most victories in a single season and being ranked in both national polls for the entire season.

Newman replaces Andy Newman, who resigned from Texas-Permian Basin earlier this month to become head coach at California State University-San Bernardino.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 06/14/2018