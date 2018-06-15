ALL-NWADG DIVISION II SOFTBALL

ALL-NORTHWEST ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE SOFTBALL

ALL-NWADG SOFTBALL

Division II

Player of the Year

GABBI SCOTT

SCHOOL Gravette

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-5

POSITION Outfield

THE SCOOP Scott put together one of the most prolific seasons in virtually every offensive category ever this season in leading the Lady Lions to conference and regional tournament championships, and to the Class 4A state semifinals. ... Her staggering offensive numbers this season included a .598 batting average with 56 hits, 59 runs scored and 26 RBIs. ... Scott was the table-setter for Gravette out of the lead-off spot and impacted the game by turning walks into triples with a staggering 50 stolen bases. ... Scott stole five bases in a state quarterfinals win. ... With fellow sophomore Callie Kildow out for the season in a freak basketball injury, Scott and several others took over and led the team to a stellar season.

DID YOU KNOW Scott comes across as somewhat shy, but actually, she is the player who keeps her teammates loose in the dugout as the team's jokester. Scott helps keep the mood in the dugout light but is not a believer in the choreographed chants that many softball teams use, calling those "sort of cheesy."

QUOTABLE "Whenever we found out that Callie's leg was broken and she wouldn't be playing with us this season, it kind of gave us the idea that we had to pick ourselves up and play like she's not gone and like we had been playing," Scott said.

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

.

ALL-NWADG SOFTBALL

Division II

Coach of the year

TAOS JONES

SCHOOL Gravette

THE SCOOP Jones was sitting at home listening to the Gravette girls basketball state tournament game when he heard star sophomore pitcher Callie Kildow was injured. Jones said he hoped the injury was an ankle sprain, but it turned out to be a season-ending broken leg. But Jones rallied the team and put together a stellar season that ended with a loss in the Class 4A state semifinals. ... Gravette won the 4A-1 Conference tournament as a No. 3 seed and edged defending state champion Pottsville in the 4A-North regional championship 5-4 in 8 innings. ... Gravette posted a 23-7 record on a team built primarily of underclassmen, led by sophomore lead-off hitter Gabbi Scott and sophomore pitcher Bailey Elmore.

DID YOU KNOW Jones is an avid fisherman on the rivers and streams in the area during the offseason.

QUOTABLE "It's one of those things that the show has to go on. You can't spend too much time thinking about that; you've just got to pick up and go on. That's what these kids did. We had some kids waiting in the wings. Bailey (Elmore) was just waiting for her opportunity. We knew that we were going to go with our number two and number three pitchers a lot more this season anyway, that was the plan going in. It just happened a little quicker than what we expected," said Jones on how the team responded to Callie Kildow's season-ending injury.

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

.

ALL-NWADG SOFTBALL

Division II

Newcomer of the Year

JADYN HART

SCHOOL Paris

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-6

POSITION Pitcher/shortstop

THE SCOOP In her first season of high school softball, Hart put up numbers that most players don't generate in a career. ... Hart led the Lady Eagles to a 27-10 record and the Class 3A state quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual state champion Harmony Grove. ... She pitched Paris to the 3A Region I championship with a 7-1 win over Charleston in the finals. ... Hart's staggering offensive numbers included a .598 batting average with 64 hits, 50 runs scored, 55 RBIs, 14 doubles and 12 home runs. She also had 26 stolen bases. ... When not playing shortstop, Hart moves to the pitching circle, where she posted a 6-2 record with a 1.16 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings. ... Plays for Rapid Impact in the summer. ... Was named to the all-state team along with teammate Sydney Ward.

DID YOU KNOW Hart grew up in Magazine and was a student in Booneville schools from kindergarten through last year when her father, Donald Hart, was hired as the softball coach at Paris.

QUOTABLE "I started travel ball when I was nine, and that's when I started really liking softball. I started pitching when I was seven, and I've had my ups and downs with that and wanted to quit. But I'm glad I kept with it. I started out playing teeny-weeny T-ball when I was three, and I've never stopped. I also play basketball, but softball is what I like most," Hart said.

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

....

All-State Softball Teams

Class 4A

Macie Welch^Baptist Prep

Bailey Buffington^Bauxite

Daniele Singleton^Bauxite

Taylor Sledd^Bauxite

Taylor Kelley^Berryville

Jacy Harris^Brookland

Ashlyn Matthews^Brookland

Caitlin McClain^Brookland

Kaylie Pullin^Crossett

Jorika Alvarez^Dardanelle

Abby Lee^Dardanelle

Bailey Elmore^Gravette

Gabbi Scott^Gravette

Kloey Harlson^Harrisburg

Jehlian Wright^Harrisburg

Hollie Webb^Lincoln

Molly Harrison^Lonoke

Madison Pool^Lonoke

Abby Leming^Malvern

Emmalee Satterlee^Monticello

Madi Miller^Nashville

Raley Potter^Nashville

Stephanie Chase^Pea Ridge

Abbie Cain^Pottsville

Aspen Campbell^Pottsville

Skylar Campbell^Pottsville

Kaylie Pennington^Pottsville

Kylie Scott^Prairie Grove

Kyleigh Vines^Southside Batesville

Jillian Goodwin^Star City

Anna Wynn^Star City

Hallie Siems^Stuttgart

Erin Williams^Stuttgart

Olivia Greenwell^Trumann

Anissa Henry^Warren

Class 3A

Mary Kate Brown^Atkins

Kynlee Brimer^Bald Knob

Madi Pierce^Bald Knob

Hanna Smith^Bald Knob

Lucy Shelly^Cedarville

Lacy McKenzie^Charleston

Tori Bradford^Clinton

Sophia Hollingsworth^Elkins

Savanah Binkley^Genoa Central

Britney Carter^Genoa Central

Holly Crutchfield^Glen Rose

Leighton Withers^Harmony Grove Haskell

LeAnn Beasley^Horatio

Macy Belcher^Horatio

Jaedyn Brown^Hoxie

Charly Temple^Junction City

Caroline Nicodemus^Mansfield

Latationa Johnson^McGehee

Reagan Rapert^Melbourne

Kadyn Johnson^Mountain View

Jadyn Hart^Paris

Sydney Ward^Paris

Bailey Camp^Perryville

Bailee Henard^Rivercrest

Lauren Shempert^Rivercrest

Jenna Hipp^Rose Bud

Joley Mitchell^Rose Bud

Abbi Crawford^Smackover

Lexi Gilbert^Smackover

Kaitlyn Peavy^Tuckerman

Maura Moore^Valley Springs

Baylee Davis^Walnut Ridge

Class 2A

Meagan Allen^East Poinsett County

Raylei Merrell^Foreman

Kayla Richardson^Hackett

Kacie Reede^Harmony Grove Camden

Elizabeth Foot^Hazen

Bethann May^Lavaca

Courtney Stone^Magazine

Harley Daniels^Marked Tree

Lexie Eppes^McCrory

Carli Whitehead^McCrory

Savanna Plourde^Mountainburg

Madison Humphry^Murfreesboro

Kenley Hawk^Palestine‐Wheatley

Tylar Vernon ^Pangburn

Drue Thomas^Parkers Chapel

Kindi Puckett^Poyen

Roo Pumphery^Poyen

Kassie Rhodes^Quitman

Emily Williams^Quitman

Macy Ratliff^Rison

Erin Cameron ^Salem

Allyson Walsh^Salem

Maegan Ward^Spring Hill

Destiny Watkins^White County Central

Class 1A

Halli Holland^Acorn

McKinley Carr^Armorel

Mallory Hartley^Bay

Kaleah Davis^Concord

Kendall White^Concord

Lizzie White^Concord

Alexis Dear^County Line

Bailey Reynolds^Deer

Delaney Eckert^Dierks

Cheyenne Massey^Hartford

Ally Huitt^Hermitage

Christian Marshall^Hermitage

Abby Orrick ^Hillcrest

Leah Shellnutt^Jasper

Kelis Huebner^Lead Hill

Betsy Sindland^Lead Hill

Bethany Dobbins^Maynard

Addison Black^Mount Ida

Madison Smith^Mount Ida

Kyndal Hardy^Mount Vernon‐Enola

Morgan Smith^Nemo Vista

Kendrick Bailey^Omaha

Cas Yocham^Omaha

Sidney Kuykendall^Ouachita

Maddie Hobbs^Rector

Bailey Perry^Rural Special

Gabbie Welch^Rural Special

Graci Thomas^Sacred Heart

Gracie Blaschke^Scranton

Amber Fox^Scranton

Maggi Huddleston^SS Bee Branch

McKenzie Boyett^Taylor

Jasmyn Copeland^Taylor

Lindsey Downs^Taylor

Mallory Guffey^Viola

Shaylee Harber^Viola

Keyaira Moore^Viola

Bailey Wright^Wonderview

Halie Courtney^Woodlawn

Kaylee Hinson^Woodlawn

