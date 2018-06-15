Home /
Future Razorback Shamar Nash discusses commitment on Recruiting Thursday
Arkansas receiver commitment Shamar Nash joined Recruiting Thursday for a second time to discuss what led him to pledge to the Hogs during his recent official visit.
He said he knew he wanted to be a Razorback on his unofficial visit in March.
Nash, 6-2, 190 pounds of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., had offers from Missouri, Auburn, Missouri, Florida and others. He raved about his relationship with receivers coach Justin Stepp and said the bond he has with Stepp was a deciding factor in his decision.
He also said he plans to recruit a teammate of his along with others.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
mrcharles says... June 15, 2018 at 3:06 p.m.
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU.
JiminyC56 says... June 15, 2018 at 3:19 p.m.
Great choice Mr. Nash! Can't wait to watch you catch touchdowns.
