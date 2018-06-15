Hogs set to practice at stadium

FAYETTEVILLE -- Second baseman Carson Shaddy and designed hitter Luke Bonfield are the only Arkansas Razorbacks left from the program's 2015 College World Series team. So today's practice at at TD Ameritrade Park will be the first time the rest of the players have been on the field at the 24,000-seat stadium.

"It's always important to play a little bit at the field where you're going to be playing your games, especially with how big the ballpark is, how many seats there are," right fielder Eric Cole said. "I think it'll be huge to get there and soak in the Omaha experience for a day. Just kind of live it up before you really get rolling on Sunday."

The Razorbacks are allowed to be on the field at TD Ameritrade Park for 50 minutes.

"We don't want it to feel rushed, so we'll just kind of pre-game it and get used to the surface and the sun, just the surroundings," Coach Dave Van Horn said. "And then have a better practice on Saturday over at Creighton."

All of the College World Series teams take part in the opening ceremonies tonight at the park.

"It's going to be awfully hot, but it's awful special," Van Horn said. "They walk you into the stadium as a team and you're just thinking, 'Man, we're one of eight teams that are still here and this is pretty cool.' You just feel fortunate to be a part of it."

Calling Hogs

About 100 fans came to Baum Stadium on Thursday to call the Hogs and cheer on the Razorbacks as they boarded a bus headed to Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport for their chartered flight to Omaha, Neb.

Coach Dave Van Horn was the last person to board and spoke briefly and thanked the fans for their support.

Calm Campbell

Sophomore Isaiah Campbell said staying loose but focused was the key to his solid start in Game 3 of the super regional. Campbell allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 4 innings of the Razorbacks' 14-4 victory over South Carolina. He left with an 8-2 lead in the top of the fifth.

"Just what I needed to do every time out, give the team four strong innings," Campbell said. "I'm just ready to get out there to Omaha and do whatever I can to help the team win."

The spaced-out schedule at the College World Series, with generally a day between games for the first week, could mean varying roles for Campbell behind Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy in the rotation.

"I could kind of see myself maybe coming in to close out one of the first two games," Campbell said. "If not, I could start Game 3."

Weather report

The temperature is expected to top out at 99 degrees Sunday afternoon in Omaha, Neb., as the Razorbacks take on Texas in the first game of the second bracket at 1 p.m.

There is no chance for rain that day and the winds are expected to be out of the south-southwest at up to 19 mph.

14 and 14

Arkansas bookended its 34-4 record at Baum Stadium with 14-run games. The Razorbacks whipped Bucknell 14-2 in the season opener Feb. 16 and eliminated South Carolina 14-4 in the third game of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional on Monday.

2 for 63

Outfielders Eric Cole and Heston Kjerstad will enter the College World Series as the only Razorbacks to start all 63 games.

Center fielder Dominic Fletcher has started 61 games, followed by catcher Grant Koch and infielder Casey Martin with 56 starts each, and designated hitter Luke Bonfield and shortstop Jax Biggers with 54. Carson Shaddy has made 50 starts.

Dave and Tony

Dave Van Horn called Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello late Monday after Arkansas beat South Carolina 14-4 to advance to the College World Series.

Vitello was an Arkansas assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2015-17.

"I called Tony on the way home after that game, about 11 o'clock at night," Van Horn said. "He really appreciated it. I just thanked him for all of his hard work and helping get some of these players in here. He was really good about it. He said it was a team effort and, 'You got a lot of those guys and backed me up on those guys.'"

Van Horn said he exchanged text messages with Dave Jorn, his pitching coach at Arkansas from 2003-16. Jorn retired from coaching after the 2016 season and is now a scout for the Tampa Bay Rays.

"I was telling him, 'Hey, I appreciate it. Some of your guys are still here,'" Van Horn said. "His comment was that it's good to see those guys continue to get better.

"To me, you have to give credit where credit is due. I feel like if I can get some decent players, I can handle them a little bit, but you have to get guys that can get them."

Cracker Jack's enough

Arkansas second baseman Carson Shaddy's father Chris played shortstop for the Razorbacks and lettered from 1980-82.

"I was talking to my dad last night and I said, 'Dad, you want anything for Father's Day? You haven't told me anything yet,' and he usually does," Shaddy said. "He said, 'You've done enough. Just buy me a box of Cracker Jack's and I'll watch you and that will be my Father's Day present.'

"So it means a lot to me. My dad has a lot do with why I'm here and who I am."

Father's Day is Sunday, the day the Hogs play Texas at 1 p.m.

Pain game

Arkansas right fielder Eric Cole has been dealing with a right foot injury for much of the season, but he's started all 63 games.

"I've got an ankle brace on it," Cole said. "It feels as good as it has since I did it, so that's a good sign. The adrenaline from Omaha will help that out, too. "It's been a little bit of a bother, but nothing that'll keep me off the field or be a distraction."

Sports on 06/15/2018