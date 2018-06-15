Junior QB Chandler Morris impresses at Arkansas camp

Junior quarterback Chandler Morris recently received a scholarship offer from Clemson Morris looked like a prospect that should be adding numerous others during the Razorback Elite QB/WR Academy on Thursday.

Morris, 6-0, 170 pounds of Highland Park High School in Dallas, earned the Clemson offer after attending the Tiger’s June 6 camp.

“It was blessing,” Morris said. “I just went out there and just had fun and they believed in me."

He left Clemson with a higher level of confidence.

“It boosted my confidence. I believed I was one of the best quarterbacks in the state of Texas and I’m going to keep working to be that.”

Morris, the son of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris, saw limited time for the Class 5A Division II state champs Scots while playing behind Arkansas freshman quarterback John Stephen Jones. He completed 10 of 24 pass for 123 yards while rushing 6 times for 86 yards and a touchdown.

He enjoyed taking part at the Arkansas camp with his father roaming around the two practice fields interacting with other campers.

“It’s fun,” Morris said. “All of the coaches know me. It’s fun to go out and compete.”

Morris was one of the standouts of the camp that featured Hog commitment KJ Jefferson and newly offered Jacolby Criswell. He showed good arm strength and a nice touch while operating like a seasoned veteran. He would embrace getting an offer from his father.

“It would be huge,” Morris said. “I know he believes in me.”

A coach’s son usually knows the game inside-out. Morris tries to soak up all the knowledge he can from his his father and his staff and players.

“You always have the help, they’re always helping you and you have the facilities and his players to lean on to ask for advice,” Morris said. That’s what’s really huge. I’ve leaned on a lot of his players to ask for advice when there’s situations where I don’t know what to do.”

There’s not much football discussed when the younger Morris and is father are at home.

“We talk briefly about football,” Morris said. “When he gets out of the office, he likes to kind of unwind and we really don’t talk about football much. We’ll talk about it every now and then.”

Chad Morris, who expects the best out of his staff and players, urges his son to be the best he can be.

“Just give my best in everything, he always tells me if my best is a C in a class, then we’re going to celebrate a C in class,” Morris said. “Just give your best and give it all you got and we’re going to celebrate your success in what your outcome is.”