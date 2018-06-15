Mataio Soli and family happy Hogs after commitment

Highly recruited defensive end Mataio Soli made a lot of Hog fans and family members happy when he announced his pledge on June 9.

He he more than 50 offers, but narrowed his list to Arkansas, Florida and Auburn.

Soli, 6-3, 227 pounds, from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County said Arkansas was the best fit for him and was also won over by Coach Chad Morris and staff. He believes big things are about to happen at Arkansas.

His father Junior Soli played nose guard for the Hogs and earned All-SEC honors in 1995 while his mother Karen is a UA graduate. Several other family members are also Arkansas graduates.

Soli said his cousin Josh, an Arkansas graduate and Fayetteville resident, was beyond excited about him being a Razorback.