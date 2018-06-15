MLB

Manfred: Video breaches trust

NEW YORK -- Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball is trying to remove from the internet the leaked video of former Mets manager Terry Collins ranting at umpires.

The profanity-laced video surfaced this week from a Dodgers-Mets game in May 2016 that Fox televised. Collins fumes after ace Noah Syndergaard is ejected in the third inning for throwing a fastball behind Chase Utley. In the 2015 playoffs, Utley broke the leg of Mets infielder Ruben Tejada with a late, hard slide.

Umpire crew chief Tom Hallion is heard explaining the ejection to Syndergaard, Neil Walker and other Mets, then he breaks away to head off Collins. For many fans, the loud exchange between Collins and Hallion illuminated what actually gets said during heated disputes.

"We made a commitment to the umpires that if they would wear microphones, certain types of interactions that we all know go on the field would not be aired publicly," Manfred said Thursday after the owners meetings ended.

"We promised them that. It's in the collective bargaining agreement. We had no choice in a situation like that then to do everything possible to live up to our agreement. It is Labor Relations 101. To not do that is the kind of breach of trust that puts you in a bad spot over the long haul," he said.

Manfred said baseball was pleased with the pace of play. Games this year were averaging 2 hours, 59 minutes, 49 seconds through Wednesday; last year, they averaged 3:05:11.

Mound visits by catchers, coaches, managers and other teammates for nonpitching changes are down, too, from 7.41 last year to an average of 3.92 this season.

Manfred said the owners had a long discussion about the "sports betting landscape" after Delaware and New Jersey began legal betting on games.

As for the never-ending debate on the designated hitter and whether the National League would ever switch to the DH, Manfred said: "I think that is a continuing source of conversation among the ownership group and I think that the dialogue actually probably moved a little bit."

TWINS

Sano sent down for hitting work

DETROIT -- Slumping Minnesota Twins All-Star Miguel Sano was sent to the minor leagues after Thursday's 3-1 loss in Detroit.

Sano, mired in a 5-for-37 June, will go to Class A Fort Myers to try to work on his hitting fundamentals.

The Twins have their spring training complex at Fort Myers, and said they will be more involved in his workouts with hands-on supervision and instruction there.

"We're going to get him down there, and give him an opportunity to get things back on track," Twins Manager Paul Molitor said. "We're going to listen to him, we're going to stay in touch, we'll be supportive because we know we need him in the long term. ... We don't feel right now that we're getting what we need from him. He's going to have to go down there and get to work."

In 37 games this season, Sano is hitting .203 with 7 home runs and 27 RBI. The 2017 American League All-Star has 66 strikeouts in 148 at-bats.

INDIANS

Cabrera DFA’d

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Indians have activated outfielder Brandon Guyer from the 10-day disabled list and designated Melky Cabrera for assignment.

The Indians announced the moves prior to Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Guyer -- hitting .150 -- was batting fifth and playing right field in his first appearance since he strained his neck on May 19. He was hurt in a collision with a fan while chasing a foul ball at Houston.

Cabrera, 33, hit .207 with 11 RBI in 17 games. With Guyer back and outfielder Tyler Naquin (strained left hamstring) just about ready to return, Manager Terry Francona said the Indians "didn't see a way we were going to be able to keep" him.

Cabrera debuted in 2005 with the New York Yankees and was selected for the All-Star team in 2012 when he was with San Francisco. He was named MVP of the 2012 All-Star game.

RANGERS

Mendez to make first start

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have optioned infielder Hanser Alberto to Class AAA Round Rock to clear a roster spot for left-hander Yohander Mendez to make his first big league start.

Alberto was sent down Thursday, a day off for the Rangers. Mendez will start tonight in the opener of a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies.

Mendez is 0-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts for Round Rock. His 10 previous MLB appearances have all been in relief. He has appeared in only one game for the Rangers this year.

Struggling starter Matt Moore (1-5, 7.88) will go to the bullpen for now to work on his delivery.

Sports on 06/15/2018