GOLF

Shon, Ryu lead

Kelly Shon played her last six holes in 6 under for an 8-under 64 and a share of the lead with So Yeon Ryu on Thursday in the Meijer LPGA Classic at Grand Rapids, Mich. Shon had a 7-under 29 on her final nine, the front nine at Blythefield Country Club. The 26-year-old former Princeton player played the five par-5 holes in 5 under with an eagle on No. 8. The sixth-ranked Ryu birdied four of the par 5s in a bogey-free round. Anna Nordqvist, Su Oh and Celine Herbin shot 66, and Sophia Popov, Caroline Masson and Lee-Anne Pace were at 67. Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, opened with a 68. Defending champion Brooke Henderson matched U.S. Women's Open winner Ariya Jutanugarn, Michelle Wie and Lydia Ko at 69. Annie Park, the LPGA Classic winner last week in New Jersey, had a 76. Emily Tubert (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70.

TENNIS

Berdych advances

Tomas Berdych beat Benoit Paire 7-6 (3), 6-4 to end his five-match losing streak and reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open on Thursday. The third-seeded Czech dropped just six first-serve points and saved the only break he faced. Berdych next faces Milos Raonic, who beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-4. The seventh-seeded Canadian is going for his first title on grass. Guido Pella of Argentina beat Indian qualifier Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6 (4), 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Roger Federer. Also, fourth-seeded Nick Kyrgios returned from a right elbow injury to beat Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 for a match against Feliciano Lopez. Lopez progressed past Gilles Simon 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Konta moves up

Johanna Konta won an all-British match against Heather Watson to reach the Nottingham Open quarterfinals Friday at Nottingham, England. It was a second meeting on the WTA tour for Britain's top two female players and, like the previous one at Indian Wells last year, Konta came out on top. The windy conditions made life difficult for both but ultimately it was the extra power of Konta, who reached the final here 12 months ago, that made the difference in a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory. The fourth-seed Konta, who will face Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia next, was the second British player to advance after a career-best victory by wild card Katie Boulter over former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur. Boulter won 7-6 (6), 6-1 to reach her first WTA quarterfinals, and is set to break into the world's top 50.

MMA

McGregor's regrets

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor said he regrets getting into a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena and hopes to have his U.S. court case resolved soon. McGregor spoke outside a New York courtroom after a brief hearing Thursday. A prosecutor said plea negotiations are ongoing. The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remain free on bail. Video footage showed McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a press conference for UFC 223 at Barclays Center in April. Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and unable to compete. The defendants are due back in court July 26.

BASKETBALL

LeBron, Heat pals meet

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem revealed Thursday that LeBron James returned to South Florida before the NBA Finals to spend time with himself and Dwyane Wade. Asked about the possibility of James returning for another tour with the Heat, with James eligible to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent, Haslem divulged that James visited Miami before the Cavaliers were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Haslem said the three talked but relocation was not on the table, although that doesn't mean it might not be again. James joined the Heat in 2010 free agency, advancing to four consecutive NBA Finals and winning championships in 2012 and 2013 alongside Haslem, before returning to Cleveland in 2014 free agency. He holds an option for next season that otherwise would allow him to again become a free agent.

Player gets 7th year

The NCAA granted former Florida women's basketball player Simone Westbrook a rare seventh year of eligibility on Thursday. She's believed to be one of the first in women's basketball to get a seventh year, according to the NCAA. It's been a long, drawn-out process for Westbrook, who hasn't played since 2016 after tearing a knee ligament in August that year. She was finally healthy enough to play this past season, but the NCAA originally didn't grant her a sixth year of eligibility. Florida appealed in January, and the NCAA reconsidered its decision and allowed her to play. The Florida graduate discussed with the new Gators coaching staff, which came in before the 2018 season, that she was going to transfer if granted another year of eligibility. By the time the appeal came through in January, it was too late for her to transfer and play immediately. After the season ended, the Gators put together another appeal to get the 5-foot-8 guard a seventh year and it was finally approved.

FOOTBALL

Death to be reviewed

The University of Maryland has asked an external group to review whether proper protocol was followed in the treatment and care of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who was hospitalized after a team workout and died two weeks later. McNair died Wednesday. He was 19. Maryland Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans said Thursday that McNair had "difficulty recovering" after finishing 10 sprints of 110 yards in approximately 80-degree weather during the session on May 29. He was treated on the field and taken to the training room for observation before a 911 call was made. He was then transferred to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore at approximately 6 p.m. McNair was in the hospital 15 days and received a liver transplant during that time. Evans did not reveal the cause of McNair's death when asked by a reporter at a news conference. Evans said the workout, "a baseline conditioning test" for the entire team, was supervised by the school's strength and conditioning staff and certified athletic trainers. McNair was a 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman preparing for his sophomore season. He played in one game last season. "The prudent thing to do, and the right thing to, when a situation like this arises, is to do a review," Evans said.

Sports on 06/15/2018