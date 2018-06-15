Searcy OL sees stock rise at camp

FAYETTEVILLE -- Searcy offensive lineman Drew Vest acted like a man on a mission and it showed as he dominated the competition at the Arkansas Razorbacks offensive and defensive line padded camp Thursday.

Vest, 6-5, 293 pounds, came into the camp with scholarship offers from the University of Central Arkansas, Lamar, Tennessee-Martin, South Alabama, Houston Baptist and others. He and University of Arkansas, Fayetteville offensive line coach Dustin Fry had a lengthy conversation after the camp.

"Coach Fry told me what I did today definitely changed what he thought of me, and my performance here at camp was a lot better than what he saw on film," Vest said. "He said that it definitely moved me up his board and what he needed to see going forward.

"He said he wants to see my film from my first couple games next season and we'll go from there," Vest said.

Vest's sense of urgency went up a notch or two during the camp.

"I knew that coming here there was a lot on the line and I want an opportunity to represent my home state," Vest said. "It would mean the world to me to come here, anyone that's grown up in Arkansas that says they don't call the Hogs is lying to you. It's a dream of mine to play with the Hog on my chest."

He has recorded a 305 pound bench press, 475 squat, 285 clean and 500 dead lift. Vest plans to attend camps at Mississippi State and Vanderbilt and is considering going to Oklahoma State and Baylor camps.

"There's definitely some technical and some form stuff that I need to work on and then I want to get better at recognizing coverages and stuff," Vest said.

Vest has the confidence and smarts to play all positions on the line. Fry made sure to move him around during the camp.

"I got reps at all five spots and he said he likes that I'm athletic and versatile," said Vest, who has a 3.8 grade-point average. "I've always played tackle, but I like having more responsibility on me so I'd be interested in playing center as well."

He and Fry had good chemistry during the camp.

"I love Coach Fry. He's a heck of a guy and I feel like we already have a good relationship," Vest said. "He tells you straight up what's going on so I really respect that."

Texas DE at camp

One of the top junior defensive end prospects in Texas also made his way to the Razorbacks offensive and defensive line padded camp.

Highly regarded Prince Dorbah, 6-4, 210, 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Dallas Highland Park, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Oklahoma State and others.

"I came down here to learn some stuff for myself," Dorbah said. "The facilities are nice and the players were nice."

He recorded 81 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, 2 pass deflections and 1 forced fumble last year to help the Scots to their second consecutive Class 5A Division II state championship.

Dorbah isn't ready to say where the Hogs stand after the visit.

"I haven't visited all of my schools," Dorbah said. "Arkansas is one of the schools I want to go to so it's the same as any other school out there. Great places, great facilities. It's about where is the best place for me to go."

He said the highlight of the trip was being able to see several former Highland Park classmates at Arkansas.

"Seeing a lot of people that I know that I went to school with are from Highland Park and they're already down here," he said.

Dorbah's former teammate and Razorbacks freshman quarterback John Stephen Jones is trying to recruit him to Fayetteville.

"Yeah, it doesn't hurt," Dorbah said. "He's a good kid. I loved playing with him. He's like, 'Hey brother, this is the right spot. It's the best place for you to go.' "

Dorbah, who has a 3.4 grade- point average, plans to visit the Hogs again.

"I'll sure be back for another visit," Dorbah said.

