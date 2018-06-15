Senior swansong

FAYETTEVILLE -- Luke Bonfield was hitting .300 after the first weekend of the season for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The senior will take a .307 average into his second trip to the College World Series as the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville takes on Texas on Sunday in Omaha, Neb.

A steady, seasoned approach has helped Bonfield stay on an even keel as the Hogs' designated hitter. Bonfield, the team's cleanup hitter, bounced his average up to .382 after a 3-for-3 performance against Southern California on March 3, and he dropped as low as .275 after an 0-for-5 game at Mississippi State on April 20.

Since then, Bonfield has kept it right around .300.

"Luke has a very good approach," Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I call it the professional approach. He doesn't try to pull the ball.

"Luke could probably hit 15 to 18 home runs and hit .220. He's hitting .300 and driving in enough runs. He battles and sees a lot of pitches. He bothers pitchers."

Bonfield went 3 for 4 with four RBI in the Hogs' 14-4 victory over South Carolina on Monday to claim a spot in Omaha. Arkansas fans gave him a standing ovation as he came to the dugout following his final at-bat at Baum Stadium in the eighth inning.

Bonfield was still riding that high after the game when he called the four years he spent in Fayetteville as the best four years of his life.

"Just the memories I've made here," Bonfield said. "Going to Omaha my freshman year, getting to know all the guys throughout the years. This year has been just an awesome year too."

Bonfield's teammates say he's a superb teammate, a clubhouse gem and rock solid in terms of expectations.

"Luke's been Mr. Consistent the three years that I've been here," junior outfielder Eric Cole said. "I think he's probably hit within 10 points and had eight to 10 home runs all three seasons also. Every day he comes to the ballpark, we know what we're going to get from Luke."

Senior Carson Shaddy said his roommate Bonfield means "everything" to the Hogs.

"He's a senior. He's our four hole. Everybody loves Luke," Shaddy said. "He's a great kid. He's a great locker room teammate. His approach is just to get on base. ... He's an on-base machine and he had an incredible last game at Baum. I was so happy for him."

Bonfield said his father, Dave, taught him what was most important in baseball.

"You always want to get on base," Bonfield said. "That's the name of the game. Get on base. So I like to see a lot of pitches."

Bonfield's current on-base percentage of .444 ranks fifth in the SEC. He has 41 walks to rank seventh in the SEC as one of eight league players with 40 or more walks. He's been hit by a pitch seven times.

"He eats up a lot of pitchers' pitches, fouling them off and working counts," Van Horn said. "He really handled his role well of being a DH this year. ... He's been such a presence in that 3-4-5 hole for us most of the year."

Arkansas hitting coach Nate Thompson said Bonfield has had an outstanding season.

"Luke does a great job of trying to stay within himself," he said. "I think he would be capable of having a little more power at times, if that was all he was going for.

"He's been an on-base machine this year and his plate discipline has been outstanding. He's just been focused on hitting the ball hard and flat-bat through the middle of the field. I've been really pleased with him and proud of him for his work and approach."

Bonfield hit three RBI singles against South Carolina on Monday and two of them went to right, one to center.

"I like to make the pitcher work," he said. "I feel comfortable with two strikes now. I mean, you saw my approach, everything I hit was to center-right field and that's what I'm trying to do."

Bonfield's 39 RBI rank sixth on the club, an indication that sometimes the damage has been done by two-hole hitter Casey Martin (46 RBI) followed by Heston Kjerstad (54) before he comes to the plate. He hasn't felt pressured by the clean-up role.

"I've been in the three, four hole pretty much my whole career here," Bonfield said. "I'm used to it. I like it. I like feeling that I'm the guy. It's just been good."

Bonfield was not taken in the Major League Baseball Draft two weeks ago, but that's not causing him concern right now and possibly fueling him even more.

"Yeah, there was some disappointment there," he said. "That's unfortunate. But I'm happy to be here right now and going to Omaha."

Thompson said Bonfield's contributions will be recognized.

"My thing with Luke is if he wants to play professional baseball, I think he'll have that opportunity after this is over," Thompson said. "I know that was probably a little disappointing for him. But that guy, I can't thank that guy enough for the maturity that he's shown and the way he's gone about his business and the way he competed this last weekend. As he continues to do that he'll be rewarded the right way."

Van Horn said Bonfield has been a steady Eddie.

"Same personality, same makeup," Van Horn said. "He's been a great teammate, I'll tell you that. We've loved having him in our program."

