Sports calendar
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.
JUNE 15-16 Team Camp, high school, junior and JV teams. Cost $250, 1 team, 1 day; $450, 1 team, both days; $500, 2 teams, 1 day; $900, 2 teams both days; $750 3 teams 1 day; $1,350, 3 teams both days.
JUNE 17-20 Overnight/Commuter Camp, grades 4-12. Cost $300 for commuter, $385 for overnight stay.
JUNE 25-27 Day Camp 2, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Grades 4-12,. Cost $210.
JULY 9-11 Day Camp 3, 9 am.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175.
JULY 9-11 Day Camp 3, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175.
JULY 23-25 Day Camp 4, 9 a.m.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175.
JULY 23-25 Day Camp 4, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175.
For registration information and details call
(479) 575-3118 or email akcreame@uark.edu or tmercer@uark.edu.
UALR BASEBALL CAMPS
JUNE 18-20 Summer Kids Skills Camp at Curran Conway Park, 9 a.m.-noon, Cost $150. For more information, contact Chris Curry at cmcurry@ualr.edu or (501) 519-2452.
JULY 19 Summer Showcase, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost $150. For more information, contact Chris Curry at cmcurry@ualr.edu or (501) 519-2452.
JOE FOLEY BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 18-20, Individual Camp, grades 5-12, 8 a.m.-noon, Cost $300. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
JUNE 18-20, Mini Camp, grades 1-4, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Cost $75. For more information, call
(501) 569-3464.
JUNE 23-24, Advanced Skills Camp, Cost $100. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
JUNE 21-22, Team Camp, Cost $180 for one day, $360 for two days. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
AUG. 1-3, Team Camp, Cost $180 for one day, $360 for two days, $450 for three days. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
HENDERSON STATE
BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 18-21 Arkadelphia Day Camp I, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost $90. For more information, contact Tamara Elgas at tamdge@yahoo.com.
JULY 30-AUG. 2 Arkadelphia Day Camp II, 8 a.m.-noon. Cost $90. For more information, contact Tamara Elgas at tamdge@yahoo.com.
BRIAN BOYER BASKETBALL CAMPS
JUNE 18-21 Individual Camp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., girls entering grades 4-12. Cost $200. For more information, call (870) 972-3880.
JUNE 18-21 Elementary Camp, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., girls entering kindergarten-fourth grade. Cost $60. For more information, call (870) 972-3880.
SCOTT MAXFIELD FOOTBALL CAMP
JUNE 23 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cost $50. For more information, contact Kenrick Burns at burnsk@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5461.
UALR TROJANS BASKETBALL CAMPS
JUNE 25-28 Individual Camp, ages 5-8, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cost $120. Call or email lmdahms@ualr.edu for more information.
JUNE 25-28 Individual Camp, ages 9-17, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Cost $200. Call or email lmdahms@ualr.edu for more information.
RED WOLVES BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 25-28 Grades kindergarten-12th grade, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., June 25-27, 9 a.m.-noon, June 28, Cost $190 ($175 for Arkansas State faculty and staff). For more information, contract Frank Holloway (870) 972-2077 or fholloway@astate.edu .
RONNIE BREWER BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 25-29, Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club, 8 a.m.-noon, seventh-12th grade. Cost $100, $50 for additional sibling.
Applications can picked up Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club or at ronniebrewerjr.com/camps. Mail application to 1722 College, Ave., Ste. C #289, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
HENDERSON STATE VOLLEYBALL CAMPS
JULY 9-11 Junior Reddie Camp for those entering third through sixth grade, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Cost $75. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194.
JULY 12-13 Individual Skills Camp for those entering grades 7-12, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Cost $150-$185. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194.
JULY 16-17 Elite Camp for those entering grades 10-12, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost $160-$200. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194.
JULY 23-24 Team Camp, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost $450 for team, $45 for camper. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194.
VAN COMPTON VOLLEYBALL CAMPS
JULY 9-13 Position camp, hitters and servers, July 9-10, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Serve and serve-receive, July 11-12, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Defensive specialist, July 13, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for girls entering grades 8-12. Cost is $50 for hitters and serve/serve-receive and $35 for defensive specialist. For more information, call (501) 569-3371 or email vxcompton@ualr.edu.
