GOLF

DePriest leads ASGA amateur

Trey DePriest of Lake City closed the first round of the Arkansas State Golf Association championship with three consecutive birdies to finish with a 4-under 68 Thursday at Texarkana Country Club.

DePriest, a sophomore at Henderson State University, had 2 bogeys and 6 birdies on his round, including 4 on the back 9. He leads Hunter Hickingbotham of Little Rock by two strokes and Matthew Cole of Fayetteville by one heading into today’s second round. Brent Winston of Little Rock and Peyton Wilhoit of Searcy are tied for fourth after even-par 72s.

There is a three-way tie for first in the mid-senior flight between Stan Payne and Timo Anderson of Little Rock and Trey Schaap of Maumelle, who each shot 1-over 73.

Tracy Harris of Little Rock fired a 1-under 71 to lead the senior division, while Greenbrier’s Dill Gunn (78) leads the super seniors, while Ron Richard of Fort Smith is in front of the masters flight after a 74.

— Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

TRACK AND FIELD

Bacon turns professional

Former Arkansas State University sprinter Jaylen Bacon said Thursday that he will start his professional career after the USA Track and Field Championships.

Bacon will compete in the 100-meter dash June 21 in Des Moines, Iowa, and then will negotiate a professional contract with Stellar Athletics, a London-based sports management company that he signed with on Thursday.

“I’ll just keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing for four years,” said Bacon, 21. “That part’s over now, and I’m going to a bigger part, where I’m actually getting paid for something I’m doing for free. It’s a lot of exciting stuff. It’s another world.” Bacon, a nine-time Sun Belt Conference champion, recorded the fastest collegiate 100 meter time of the year at the NCAA West Regionals (9.97 seconds), which qualified him for the national championship meet in Eugene, Ore.

Bacon finished tied for ninth overall in the semifinals with a 10.10-second finish, and he finished 18th overall in the 200 semifinals (20.73).

Stellar Athletics manages over 50 athletes across the world, including former ASU hurdler Sharika Nelvis, whose personal best time of 12.34-second in the 100-meter hurdles in 2015 ranks eighth on the world all-time list.

Bacon has a tattoo on his chest that includes a quill pen and his birth date. He left an intentional blank space, and before the national championship, Bacon said he’d fill in a tattoo of a professional contract when he signed one.

“I’m actually making an appointment right now,” Bacon said. “I’m trying to decide whether I’m going to get it here in Jonesboro or back home (in Eastover, S.C.).”

— Brooks Kubena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Shootout of the South begins today

The 14th annual Shootout of the South 7-on-7 tournament begins today and runs through Saturday at the Mighty Bluebird Complex in Little Rock.

The 26-team field, the largest in tournament history, is led by four-time defending Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy, Class 4A runner-up Warren and Texas Class 6A Division I state champion Allen. In addition to 16 Arkansas schools competing in the tournament, teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri and Georgia are also in the field.

Games will played on five fields at the complex.

Pool play begins at 11 a.m. today and will conclude at 7 p.m. Championship tournament play begins at 11 a.m., with the championship game scheduled for 4:40 p.m.

Admission is $5 and children 8 and under are free. Concession stands are available throughout the two-day event.

— Jeremy Muck

Allen won last year’s tournament.