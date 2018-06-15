Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 15, 2018, 11:12 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

TIME OUT: Razorback O-line target Stacey Wilkins

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:39 a.m.

stacey-wilkins

PHOTO BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Stacey Wilkins

It's time out with Arkansas offensive line target Stacey Wilkins, who has over more than 20 offers, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and USC.

Name: Stacey Wilkins

Nickname: Taz

State/school: Camden Fairview (Arkansas)

Height: 6’7

Weight: 280

Position: Offensive Tackle

40 time: Handtime: 4.7; Laser:5.01

Vertical: 33 inches

I plan to major in: Sports Training (sports medicine)

The recruiting process is: Really fun, something you should enjoy. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so take advantage of every second and enjoy meeting coaches and other recruits. It’s really fun.

My favorite play call in the huddle: GT counter

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Am listening to loud music, to Lil Baby or YFN Lucci and by myself and it’s quiet or whenever I’m pancaking someone.

My mom is always on me to do: The right thing and lead by example and not follow.

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV show: Jersey Shore

How would you spend a million dollars? Put some up, take care of bills and family and then give some away to those in need. I like helping other people. Every time I walk past someone or drive past and I see they need help I make sure to give them some money to help them out.

What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility and teleporting

My biggest pet peeve is: People talking all the time about nonsense and people hating.

My perfect meal is: Double bacon cheeseburger with some good ole fresh cut fries.

I will never ever eat: Squid

Dream Date: Rihanna

Hobbies: Video games, hanging out, football, working out and music

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone and social media.

Role model: Trent Williams

Three words to describe me: Caring, Fun, Different.

People would be surprised that I: Sing.

Three people I would invite to dinner: Rihanna, Ella Mai and LeBron James

Comments on: TIME OUT: Razorback O-line target Stacey Wilkins

