TIME OUT: Razorback O-line target Stacey Wilkins

It's time out with Arkansas offensive line target Stacey Wilkins, who has over more than 20 offers, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and USC.

Name: Stacey Wilkins

Nickname: Taz

State/school: Camden Fairview (Arkansas)

Height: 6’7

Weight: 280

Position: Offensive Tackle

40 time: Handtime: 4.7; Laser:5.01

Vertical: 33 inches

I plan to major in: Sports Training (sports medicine)

The recruiting process is: Really fun, something you should enjoy. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so take advantage of every second and enjoy meeting coaches and other recruits. It’s really fun.

My favorite play call in the huddle: GT counter

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Am listening to loud music, to Lil Baby or YFN Lucci and by myself and it’s quiet or whenever I’m pancaking someone.

My mom is always on me to do: The right thing and lead by example and not follow.

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV show: Jersey Shore

How would you spend a million dollars? Put some up, take care of bills and family and then give some away to those in need. I like helping other people. Every time I walk past someone or drive past and I see they need help I make sure to give them some money to help them out.

What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility and teleporting

My biggest pet peeve is: People talking all the time about nonsense and people hating.

My perfect meal is: Double bacon cheeseburger with some good ole fresh cut fries.

I will never ever eat: Squid

Dream Date: Rihanna

Hobbies: Video games, hanging out, football, working out and music

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone and social media.

Role model: Trent Williams

Three words to describe me: Caring, Fun, Different.

People would be surprised that I: Sing.

Three people I would invite to dinner: Rihanna, Ella Mai and LeBron James