Home /
The Recruiting Guy
TIME OUT: Razorback O-line target Stacey Wilkins
This article was published today at 9:39 a.m.
PHOTO BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON
It's time out with Arkansas offensive line target Stacey Wilkins, who has over more than 20 offers, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and USC.
Name: Stacey Wilkins
Nickname: Taz
State/school: Camden Fairview (Arkansas)
Height: 6’7
Weight: 280
Position: Offensive Tackle
40 time: Handtime: 4.7; Laser:5.01
Vertical: 33 inches
I plan to major in: Sports Training (sports medicine)
The recruiting process is: Really fun, something you should enjoy. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so take advantage of every second and enjoy meeting coaches and other recruits. It’s really fun.
My favorite play call in the huddle: GT counter
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
I'm happiest when I: Am listening to loud music, to Lil Baby or YFN Lucci and by myself and it’s quiet or whenever I’m pancaking someone.
My mom is always on me to do: The right thing and lead by example and not follow.
Favorite video game: Fortnite
Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams
Favorite music: Rap
Must-watch TV show: Jersey Shore
How would you spend a million dollars? Put some up, take care of bills and family and then give some away to those in need. I like helping other people. Every time I walk past someone or drive past and I see they need help I make sure to give them some money to help them out.
What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility and teleporting
My biggest pet peeve is: People talking all the time about nonsense and people hating.
My perfect meal is: Double bacon cheeseburger with some good ole fresh cut fries.
I will never ever eat: Squid
Dream Date: Rihanna
Hobbies: Video games, hanging out, football, working out and music
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone and social media.
Role model: Trent Williams
Three words to describe me: Caring, Fun, Different.
People would be surprised that I: Sing.
Three people I would invite to dinner: Rihanna, Ella Mai and LeBron James
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TIME OUT: Razorback O-line target Stacey Wilkins
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.