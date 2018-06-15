TL names All-Stars

The Texas League announced its rosters Thursday for the 2018 All-Star game, and six Arkansas Travelers and eight Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play for the North Division.

The All-Star game is June 26 at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Travs pitchers Nathan Bannister, Chase De Jong and Johendi Jiminian were selected as well as first baseman Joey Curletta, infielder Chris Mariscal and center fielder Braden Bishop.

Naturals pitchers Foster Griffin, Scott Blewett and Emilio Ogando were selected along with infielders Erick Mejia, Nicky Lopez, Jecksson Flores, catcher Nick Dini and outfielder Elier Hernandez.