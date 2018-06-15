Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 15, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Tom Lemming on recent Hog commits, hearing Arkansas' name on the road

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:08 p.m.

Tom Lemming.

PHOTO BY HANDOUT

Tom Lemming.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss the recent Razorback commitments and his experience of hearing Arkansas' name during his travels.

Lemming, who has more than 40 years of covering national recruiting, tells why receiver Shamar Nash and defensive end Mataio Soli are both 4-star prospects and were major gets for the Hogs.

During his five to six months on the road talking to prospects, he said hasn't seen Arkansas mentioned as much as he has this year. He believes the Razorbacks could have their best class in 10 years.

He estimates he saw 1,900 prospects in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Tom Lemming on recent Hog commits, hearing Arkansas' name on the road

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online