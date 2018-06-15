Tom Lemming on recent Hog commits, hearing Arkansas' name on the road

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss the recent Razorback commitments and his experience of hearing Arkansas' name during his travels.

Lemming, who has more than 40 years of covering national recruiting, tells why receiver Shamar Nash and defensive end Mataio Soli are both 4-star prospects and were major gets for the Hogs.

During his five to six months on the road talking to prospects, he said hasn't seen Arkansas mentioned as much as he has this year. He believes the Razorbacks could have their best class in 10 years.

He estimates he saw 1,900 prospects in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes.