Travs win behind 3 RBI by Amaral

ARKANSAS 5, SPRINGFIELD 1 (7)

Beau Amaral homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring two more on Thursday as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 5-1 in a rain-shortened game at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Arkansas' victory, combined with Tulsa's 5-2 victory over Northwest Arkansas, put the Travs and Naturals atop the Texas League's North Division standings.

Amaral started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning. Springfield cut the deficit in half in the second inning when Evan Mendoza scored on Chris Chinea's RBI single.

Amaral and Chuck Taylor hit RBI doubles in the fifth ininng to give the Travelers a 4-1 lead and Braden Bishop added an RBI single in the sixth to set the final score. Bishop singled three times and scored two runs.

Rain began to fall two batters into the seventh inning and was made official after a 1:45 rain delay.

Arkansas right-hander Johendi Jiminian (3-3) picked up the victory after allowiong 1 run on 5 hits over 5 innings. Springfield starter Matt Pearce (0-2) took the loss. He allowed 4 earned runs on 6 hits in 5 innings.

Sports on 06/15/2018