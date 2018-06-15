Versatile describes Magnolia's Kadyn Roach

— Versatility is a word that’s music to the ears of colleges coaches, and Magnolia athlete Kadyn Roach fits the description.

A chiseled 5-11 and 200 pounds, Roach has the size and speed to play multiple positions in college. He worked out at running back and linebacker at the second Razorback Night Camp on Sunday.

“They said I was very athletic, so they just wanted to see me at both of them,” Roach said. “They said I had good movement and footwork.”

Roach rushed 167 times for 1,412 yards with 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and had 164 carries for 1,648 yards and18 touchdowns as a junior. He likes playing on defense and is confident he can play at linebacker on the next level.

“I think I can make some things happen at linebacker,” Roach said. “I like to hit people, so it’s not anything new because I played it in high school a couple of times.”

The Razorback coaches plan to stay in touch and monitor his progress.

“They said I was very impressive,” he said. “They’re going to continue to stay in contact with me.”

Roach has offers from Louisiana-Monroe, UAPB, Eastern Illinois, Central Arkansas, Arkansas Baptist and Howard while drawing interest from others.

“Memphis is looking at me as an athlete,” Roach said. “Their running back coach and linebacker coach are both looking at me, but all the other schools are looking at me at running back.”

He has no preference where he plays in college.

“I can play both,” Roach said.

A chance to play at Arkansas would fulfill a lifelong goal.

“It would mean a lot — a dream come true,” he said.