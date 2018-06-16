2020 forward Jaylin Williams enjoys Bud Walton during team camp

— Arkansas 2020 center target Jaylin Williams and Fort Smith Northside took part in Arkansas’ Team Camp.

Williams, 6-9, 220 pounds, enjoyed playing in Bud Walton Arena – his possible future home.

“It’s great,” said Williams, who received an offer from the Hogs on May 1. “Playing in front of…well there’s not a lot of people here now.”

With numerous teams participating in the camp, Arkansas' coaches and director of basketball operations Matt Zimmerman were rotating from Bud Walton Arena and the practice facility to make sure the camp was running well.

Williams noticed the Razorbacks' staff in the gym.

“It feels like I have to play great when they’re watching,” said Williams, who also has a Lamar offer. “I can’t mess up.”

Saturday was the first day college coaches could contact 2020 prospects. Williams heard from Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Arkansas associate head coach Melvin Watkins.

“He sent quotes to me saying like, 'Be a champion,' and stuff like that,” Williams said of Watkins.

Watkins is known to send motivational quotes to prospects while also using his dry sense of humor.

“I haven’t talked to him too much, but when I have talked to him he jokes around a lot,” Williams said.

The in-state 2020 class has five prospects with Arkansas offers. In addition to Williams, North Little Rock guard Moses Moody, 6-5, 185; forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 210, of West Memphis; guard Davonte Davis, 6-4, 175, of Jacksonville and guard Gerald Doakes, 6-1, 160, of Jacksonville are others with offers from the Razorbacks.

Williams averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots this past season for the Class 7A state runner-up Grizzlies. He’s played for the 15-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks this spring and will do so this summer.

“I’ve been working developing my outside shot around the perimeter and trying to make my shot better and being able to take people off the dribble and finishing with a lot of contact,” Williams said.

His baby hook shot is a smooth and effective shot for him.

“The beginning of the seventh grade is when I started working on that,” Williams said.