Bryant regains power stroke as Cubs rout Cards

CUBS 13, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS -- Kris Bryant ended a 24-game homerless drought, the longest of his career, and Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber also went deep as the Chicago Cubs routed the St. Louis Cardinals 13-5 on Friday night.

Bryant drilled a 448-foot, two-run shot to left field off an ineffective Michael Wacha in the third inning for his first home run since May 14. The 2016 NL MVP capped a six-run fifth with an RBI single and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. His four RBI were a season high.

Bryant batted in the second spot in place of Jason Heyward, who rested as Manager Joe Maddon wants to spread the playing time this weekend with temperatures hovering in the 95-degree range.

Jon Lester ran his scoreless streak to 17 innings before giving up a solo home run to Marcell Ozuna in the fourth as the Cubs won for the first time in four tries at Busch Stadium this season. Lester (8-2) allowed two runs in six innings to earn his fourth consecutive victory.

Lester helped himself at the plate, too, driving in a run on a bunt in the fourth and reaching on catcher Yadier Molina's throwing error that led to a second run as the Cubs extended their lead to 5-0.

Anthony Rizzo had three hits, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Schwarber launched a three-run home run that traveled a projected 465 feet to straightaway center in the fifth, the third-longest home run by an opposing player in Busch Stadium III history.

Happ led off the third with a home run to right field. His first homer since May 22 snapped a 20-inning scoreless streak for the Cubs. It sparked a six-run Cubs rally.

Wacha (8-2) allowed a career-high 9 runs -- 8 earned -- in a season-low 4-plus innings. The three home runs he gave up tied a career high.

Matt Carpenter homered in the sixth and drove in two runs, but the Cardinals lost their third consecutive game.

PIRATES 3, REDS 2 Chad Kuhl pitched six solid innings to win for the first time in more than a month, and host Pittsburgh edged Cincinnati and Matt Harvey.

PADRES 9, BRAVES 3 Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, two-run single in visiting San Diego's five-run seventh inning, Freddy Galvis had a three-run home run and went 5 for 5, and the Padres beat Atlanta.

BREWERS 13, PHILLIES 2 Brent Suter drove in two runs and pitched a season-high seven innings, Christian Yelich, Hernan Perez and Jesus Aguilar homered and host Milwaukee beat Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 5, RAYS 0 Jonathan Loaisiga pitched three-hit ball over five impressive innings to win his major league debut, and host New York beat Tampa Bay.

TWINS 6, INDIANS 3 Minnesota's Kyle Gibson outpitched Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and Brian Dozier hit a two-run home run to lead the visiting Twins to a victory over Cleveland.

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 3 John Hicks homered and scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning as Detroit beat host Chicago.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 3 Evan Gattis hit a go-ahead grand slam, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa also went deep and visiting Houston beat Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 2, ORIOLES 0 Jose Urena pitched eight innings of three-hit ball, Lewis Brinson tripled twice and visiting Miami beat Baltimore to stretch the Orioles' losing streak to a season-high eight games.

BLUE JAYS 6, NATIONALS 5 Yangervis Solarte homered from both sides of the plate, Devon Travis also connected and host Toronto beat Washington.

ROCKIES 9, RANGERS 5 Ian Desmond homered twice and Trevor Story had a pair of RBI hits as visiting Colorado overcame a quick five-run deficit to beat Texas.

