Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, June 16, 2018, 7:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Gators’ Brady Singer wins Howser Trophy

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:17 a.m.

Florida pitcher Brady Singer throws during practice at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 15, 2018.

PHOTO BY AP/NATI HARNIK

Florida pitcher Brady Singer throws during practice at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 15, 2018.

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida pitcher Brady Singer has been honored with the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball’s player of the year.

Singer, who received the award Friday, carries a 12-1 record and 2.30 ERA into the College World Series. The native of Eustis, Fla., was the No. 18 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Singer is the second Florida player to win the award, following Mike Zunino in 2012.

The Dick Howser Trophy is given in memory of the former Florida State All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of cancer in 1987. The winner is determined by a vote of National College Baseball Writers Association members and presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Gators’ Brady Singer wins Howser Trophy

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online