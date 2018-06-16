Highly recruited O-lineman's Fry time helps makes Arkansas best trip yet

— Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Marcus Henderson has visited several schools, but Saturday's visit to Arkansas was his best yet, in large part because of offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

Before making his way to Fayetteville, he made trips to Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Memphis.

“Definitely my top visit so far,” Henderson said. “I just enjoyed the atmosphere here. It’s a good place.”

Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds of Memphis University High School has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and numerous others.

His connection with offensive line coach Dustin Fry was a major reason why the visit was his best so far.

“I really enjoyed meeting with Coach Fry,” Henderson said. “This is my first time meeting him. It went pretty good. I can see how he gets along with all of the players. He’s just a good coach all around.”

He expanded on why he felt comfortable with Fry.

“Just the way that he connected with his players and how he can joke with you when its time, but he also knows how to push you to be the best you can be every time you do something,” Henderson said.

Like so many other out-of-state prospects, Henderson wasn’t expecting much before arriving in Fayetteville.

“It’s not that small Arkansas town I thought of,” he said. “It’s a college town definitely.”

His grandmother in Little Rock is a huge Razorback fan and hopes he ends up on Fayetteville.

“She just wants me to come here,” Henderson said. “She’s supportive and she wants me to go wherever, but she really wants me to come here.”

Henderson has outstanding strength with a 355 pound bench press, 550 squat and 265 power clean. He plans to major in pre-med or business.

Whenever he makes his college decision, it will be final.

“I think I’m going to wait it out,” Henderson said. “If I find a school before then that I know I’m one hundred precent committed to, then I’ll commit. I don’t want to commit and decommit. I feel like that’s losing trust.”