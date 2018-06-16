RANGERS-DODGERS

MLB suspends Chirinos, Kemp

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp were suspended for one game apiece by Major League Baseball on Friday because of a scuffle that followed a home plate collision.

Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer, announced the suspensions, along with undisclosed fines.

Chirinos was not in the Rangers lineup Friday night for a series opener at home against Colorado, and the team said he was serving his suspension. Kemp is appealing his suspension, making him available for Los Angeles' game against San Francisco.

Kemp was trying to score from second base on a two-out single by Enrique Hernandez in the third inning of Wednesday night's game at Dodger Stadium. Chirinos caught a pinpoint throw by right fielder Nomar Mazara and had his glove out to tag Kemp, who barreled into the catcher with his arms up and leading with his shoulder. Chirinos' helmet flew off as both he and Kemp fell to the ground.

Both benches and bullpens cleared after Chirinos and Kemp got up and shoved each other. Kemp was restrained by Rangers starter Cole Hamels.

No punches were thrown, but Chirinos and Kemp were both ejected.

Rules have been put in place to outlaw runners from plowing into catchers, and catchers have to give runners a lane to the plate in most cases. In this play, the throw home took Chirinos directly into Kemp's path home.

PIRATES

Kang reinstated from restricted list

PITTSBURGH -- Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has been reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Class AAA Indianapolis after missing last season and the first part of this year because of visa issues.

Kang, 31, was unable to secure a work visa to travel from his native South Korea to the United States after he was arrested for DUI for a third time in December 2016 in Seoul. He received an eight-month suspended prison sentence.

Friday's move is primarily procedural, since Kang already has played in 11 minor league games. He was cleared to travel to the U.S. on April 27.

Kang went 1 for 15 in his first four games for Indianapolis after batting .417 (10 for 24) in seven games for high Class A Bradenton.

Kang finished third in the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year voting after becoming the first native South Korean position player to make the jump from the Korea Baseball Organization to the major leagues. He hit .287 with 15 home runs in 126 games that season, and then .255 with 21 home runs in 103 games in 2016.

REDS

Bailey halts rehab assignment

PITTSBURGH -- Struggling Cincinnati Reds right-hander Homer Bailey has halted his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Louisville.

Bailey made one start for Louisville and allowed five runs in three innings Monday. He has been on the disabled list with right knee inflammation since May 30 and interim manager Jim Riggleman said before Friday night's game against the Pirates that Bailey informed the Reds that he is not healthy enough to pitch.

In 12 major league starts this season, Bailey is 1-7 with a 6.68 ERA. He pitched no-hitters in both 2012 and 2013 for the Reds but has been limited to 38 starts over the last four seasons because of arm injuries.

Bailey, 32, is making $21 million this season in the fifth year of a $105 million, six-year contract.

ORIOLES

Bleier on DL with shoulder injury

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have placed left-hander Richard Bleier on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder injury, a huge setback for the team with the worst record in the major leagues.

Bleier was the most effective reliever in a bullpen that only recently got back injured Zach Britton and Darren O'Day. Bleier is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 31 games, the most appearances on the staff.

Bleier hurt his arm Wednesday, walking off the mound in pain after a seventh-inning pitch against Boston.

An MRI determined the injury to be a left shoulder latissimus strain.

