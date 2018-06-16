Perez picks up first victory as Travelers beat Cardinals

TRAVELERS 3, CARDINALS 1

The Arkansas Travelers scored single runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings to overcome a 1-0 deficit and beat the Springfield Cardinals 3-1 on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Williams Perez (1-0) picked up his first victory for the Travelers since signing a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on June 5. He allowed 1 run on 5 hits in 6 innings with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk. Matt Festa picked up his seventh save of the season, allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

With the victory and a 3-1 loss by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Tulsa, the Travelers lead the Texas League North Division by one game with three games left in the first half of the season.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Edmundo Sosa singled through the left side of the infield to score Stefan Trosclair. The Cardinals had a chance to extend the lead when Sosa moved to second on a wild pitch and Lane Thomas walked, but Evan Mendoza grounded out to end the threat.

The Travelers tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth when Chris Mariscal had an infield single, moved to second on a wild pitch by Jake Woodford and scored on Donnie Walton's base hit.

The Travelers took a 2-1 lead in the seventh when Greg Holland, on a rehab assignment while recovering from a hip injury, came in for Woodford. After retiring Braden Bishop on a fly out and striking out Beau Amaral, Holland, who has a 9.45 earned-run average in 13 1/3 innings with the St. Louis Cardinals, gave up a home run to Chuck Taylor on a 2-2 pitch.

The Travelers added one more in the eighth inning when Walton doubled to right-center field to score Mariscal, who had singled up the middle.

Mariscal led the Travelers by going 2 for 4 and scoring 2 runs.

Woodford allowed 1 run on 7 hits in 6 innings. Sosa led the Cardinals by going 3 for 4.

