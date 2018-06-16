Promise fulfilled

OMAHA, Neb. -- Blaine Knight surprised many college baseball observers last June when the Arkansas draft-eligible sophomore announced that he was returning to the Razorbacks his junior year.

Knight titled a letter to break the news for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's athletic website "See You In Omaha," the location of the College World Series.

In the letter, Knight explained, "I've accomplished a lot of goals in my short time here, but I have plenty more that still need to be accomplished. Everyone has told me a trip to Omaha is an experience like no other. I plan on achieving that goal next season and bringing the rest of the state with me. We'll see you in Omaha!"

Knight, a third-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB Draft two weeks ago, has done his part to accomplish that goal. The lanky right-hander will take a 12-0 record into his 1 p.m. Sunday start against Texas at the College World Series. He leads the nation in victories among unbeaten pitchers and he's one win shy of the school record held by Rich Erwin (1979) and Steve Krueger (1980).

Coach Dave Van Horn was asked at the team's media day in February how happy he was to have Knight back.

"I don't know, how happy can I be? Because I'm pretty happy," Van Horn said. "It's like getting your quarterback back."

Knight has been a consistent weekend starter in SEC play this season for the Hogs.

A murderer's row of top draft picks has matched up against Knight and the Hogs in 2018. No. 1 pick Casey Mize and Auburn lost 2-1; No. 18 Brady Singer and Florida lost 6-3; No. 22 Ryan Rolison and Ole Miss lost 6-4; No. 33 Jackson Kowar and Florida lost 8-2; No. 45 Sean Hjelle and Kentucky lost 9-4; No. 76 Mitchell Kilkenney and Texas A&M lost 9-3; and No. selection Adam Hill and South Carolina lost 9-3.

"He's a true Friday night guy and I'm glad he's leaving after this year to be honest with you," Florida Coach Kevin O'Sullivan said Friday.

"Of course we haven't faced him yet, but anybody that's 12-0 in the SEC and non-conference play, the schedule that they've played, that tells you a lot about him," Texas Coach David Pierce said.

"When you face a guy like Blaine, you're looking at a guy that not only has stuff but has plus command with four pitches. And so it's hard to eliminate a pitch and sit on something and look from one side of the plate because he can do so much."

Knight's unbeaten record has come despite him having a handful of really sharp games. There have been times where he couldn't locate his curveball or command his fastball, yet pitched well enough to give his team a chance to win.

"He's just a competitor and that's what separates Blaine from every other pitcher in the country," Arkansas designated hitter Luke Bonfield said. "If someone has an off day it's like they give up six runs. If Blaine has an off day he gives up maybe three runs. Because it's like he says 'I'm battling.'

"You know he's going to give you six innings at least. ... When he's on, they're struggling to get hits off him."

Junior outfielder Eric Cole said it's "really cool" playing behind Knight.

"A guy that's 12-0, we're going to be as confident as ever," Cole said. "Blaine's had his games where he's been off and we've helped him and we've had our games where we're off and Blaine's helped us out a lot. But we kind of get rolling when we see Blaine because of how competitive he is. We know the attitude he pitches with on the mound."

Knight's last start was one of those "battling" games. He allowed 6 hits and 3 walks and threw 95 pitches over 6 innings, leaving with a 4-3 lead against South Carolina in a game the Razorbacks won 9-3.

"I just had to gut through it and get it done," Knight said. "The defense had to back me up like they have all year long."

The Razorbacks are 14-3 in Knight's starts. He came out of a 1-1 game against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo after 6 innings and the Razorbacks lost 4-3. He left games against South Carolina and Mississippi State with one-run leads and they were turned into one-run losses, 3-2 against the Gamecocks and 6-5 at the Bulldogs.

"When Blaine's on the mound we seem to play pretty good defense," Van Horn said. "We seem to stay in every game and he keeps us in the game. ... We think we're going to win every time he goes out there."

Knight described his unbeaten record as a combination of battling on the mound, getting supportive defense and capitalizing on a strong Arkansas batting lineup.

The Razorbacks have averaged 6.8 runs in his 17 starts. They have not committed an error in 11 of his starts.

Florida's O'Sullivan recalled being surprised by Knight's slow curveball during the 6-3 loss to him in Gainesville, Fla.

"I had the wrong scouting report when we played him the first time," O' Sullivan said. "And I remember, I don't know, he might have been up to maybe close to eight punch-outs after the fourth inning.

"I remember against JJ Schwarz he dumped a 3-2 breaking ball in there for a called third strike. That's not what we told our players before the game. JJ had some choice words about the scouting report."

Pierce noted that Knight has soldiered through his outings when he didn't have his best stuff.

"He's a tough challenge," Pierce said. "And he really handles himself well, even in some adverse situations, where it seems like nothing really bothers him."

Knight shrugged off a question about going unbeaten through 17 starts, crediting his defense and hitters and keeping his eyes focused on the team goals.

"That's what we worked for all year long," he said of a chance to make it to the CWS. "That's what I came back for."

Matt Jones contributed information for this article.

