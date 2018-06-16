Home /
Razorback Night Camp III updates
This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will wrap up camp season with the Razorback Night Camp that's set to begin at 5 pm today. Here are some of the prospects expected to visit today or participate in the camp.
2020 OL Marcus Henderson, 6-5, 300 of Memphis University High School has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and others
2020 QB Chandler Morris, 6-0, 170 pounds of Highland Park High School in Dallas has Arkansas and Clemson offers. Uncertain if he'll do much in tonight's camp.
ESPN 300 WR Elijah Higgins, 6-3, 215 of Austin Bowie was to arrive about 10:30 a.m. to start his unofficial visit.
Highly recruited 2020 receiver Jacob Bellazin, 5-8, 180, of Livonia, La., has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and others.
2020 athlete Joel Williams, 6-1, 180, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep has offers from Tennessee, Georgia and numerous others. No offer from Hogs yet.
2021 QB Aaron McLaughlin, 6-5, 225 of Buford, Ga. has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia and many others.
2019 LB Dorian Hopkins, 6-0, 220 of Memphis University HS has a Tulsa offer.
2020 WR Kayshon Boutte, 5-11, 185 of Westgate High School in New Iberia, La. has Tennessee, West Virginia and Kansas offers.
2019 RB Tyreese Jackson, 6-1, 215 of Westgate High School in New Iberia, La. has offers from Houston, Kansas, Memphis and others.
2020 WR Coby Cavil, 6-9, 160 of Dallas Bishop Dunne has an Alabama A&M offer.
2020 WR Makholven Sonn, 6-0, 175 of New Iberia, La. has West Virginia and Kansas offers.
