All-Arkansas Preps award banquet recipients

By Jeremy Muck
Greenwood’s Connor Noland was honored as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps athletes of the year Saturday night at the Statehouse Con...
Six awards were presented Saturday:
• Bentonville's Kent Early was named the All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year. Early led Bentonville's softball team to a third consecutive Class 7A state championship.
• Greenwood's Connor Noland received the Male Athlete of the Year award. Noland is a two-sport athlete in football and baseball.
• Central Arkansas Christian's Christyn Williams earned the Female Athlete of the Year award. Williams participated in basketball.
• North Little Rock's Savana Melton received the Hussman Community Award. The Hussman Community Award, named in honor of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter E. Hussman Jr., is given to the athlete who has worked to better his or her community.
• The CHI St. Vincent Health Award was given to Greenwood's Lexie Castillow. Castillow was diagnosed with giant-cell tumor of the bone in her knee at age 10. She went on to play volleyball and softball at Greenwood. The award highlights an athlete who not only overcame a health challenge or injury but also inspired his or her team and community.
