Sunday, June 17, 2018, 5:55 a.m.

All-Arkansas Preps award banquet recipients

By Jeremy Muck

This article was published today at 3:12 a.m.

Six awards were presented Saturday:

Bentonville's Kent Early was named the All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year. Early led Bentonville's softball team to a third consecutive Class 7A state championship.

Greenwood's Connor Noland received the Male Athlete of the Year award. Noland is a two-sport athlete in football and baseball.

Central Arkansas Christian's Christyn Williams earned the Female Athlete of the Year award. Williams participated in basketball.

North Little Rock's Savana Melton received the Hussman Community Award. The Hussman Community Award, named in honor of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter E. Hussman Jr., is given to the athlete who has worked to better his or her community.

The CHI St. Vincent Health Award was given to Greenwood's Lexie Castillow. Castillow was diagnosed with giant-cell tumor of the bone in her knee at age 10. She went on to play volleyball and softball at Greenwood. The award highlights an athlete who not only overcame a health challenge or injury but also inspired his or her team and community.

Print Headline: All-Arkansas Preps award banquet recipients

