Arkansas meet set Joyner-Kersee path

When Jackie Joyner-Kersee was 9 years old, a track and field event in Russellville helped shape her career.

Joyner-Kersee finished last in the 400 meters in the event, but she was first in the long jump.

"That set it up for me," Joyner-Kersee said. "I wanted to get a medal."

On Saturday night, the three-time Olympic gold medalist returned to Arkansas as the guest speaker at the sixth annual Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps awards banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

She was the sixth high-profile sports figure to speak at the banquet, joining pro football's Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith, baseball's Cal Ripken Jr., and ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale.

Joyner-Kersee, 56, won gold in the heptathlon and long jump at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and in the heptathlon at the 1992 Barcelona Games. She also earned silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Games in the heptathlon and bronze in the long jump at the 1992 Games and at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

At the 1988 Games, Joyner-Kersee set the world heptathlon record with 7,291 points, which still stands.

David Bazzel, a former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville football player and current KABZ-FM radio host, mentioned the accolades of Joyner-Kersee before she came on stage. Then, he called her the greatest athlete of all-time.

"For those of you over 50, you may not know what the 'G.O.A.T.' stands for," Bazzel said. "For you guys under 50, you know it stands for the greatest of all-time."

Joyner-Kersee grew up in East St. Louis, Ill., along with her brother Al, who competed in track and field at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and was a gold medalist in the triple jump at the 1984 Olympics.

"Home is home," Joyner-Kersee said. "I knew I was surrounded by people who cared about me, even though there was violence and crime. But there were a group of men who encouraged us to be the best we can be.

"That's where I learned to survive, to take on challenges, to recognize a struggle and to be the best I can be."

When asked what advice she would give to high school athletes, Joyner-Kersee said the high school years in sports should be some of the most memorable years.

"They are challenging, but they should be fun," Joyner-Kersee said. "Your coaches will be demanding of you because they see the potential you don't know you have.

"But if you want to be the best, you have to put in the work. Don't believe your news clippings."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he enjoyed Joyner-Kersee's speech.

"What I got from what she said is that it's not just about the individual," Hutchinson said. "We celebrate the spirit of competition.

"Sports is about respect. It's about respecting your opponent and showing respect for them. It's about respecting the fans. It's about respect for the game itself."

Members of the 2017-2018 All-Arkansas Preps teams were chosen by Democrat-Gazette staff members, with nominations from the state's coaches. More than 400 athletes were honored in 12 different sports.

