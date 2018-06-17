Kurt Anderson to join Northwestern staff, per report

Former Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson has found a new job in the Big Ten, per a report.

Anderson, a Chicago native, will serve in an off-the-field role as a quality control analyst on Pat Fitzgerald’s staff at Northwestern, FootballScoop reports. He served as Bret Bielema’s offensive line coach at Arkansas for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Anderson has Big Ten roots dating back to his playing career. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention at Michigan in 2001 as the Wolverines’ starting center and served as a graduate assistant at the school from 2006-07.

Most recently, Anderson was the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills from 2013-15 under then-head coach Rex Ryan.

Here is a look at where Bielema’s assistants at Arkansas have landed since his dismissal:

Dan Enos - QB coach, Alabama

Paul Rhoads - DB coach, UCLA

Vernon Hargreaves Jr. - LB coach, Missouri

Michael Smith - WR coach, Kentucky

Reggie Mitchell - RB coach, UTEP

Kurt Anderson - QC coach, Northwestern