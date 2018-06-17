LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas leads Texas in weather delay

Arkansas 5, Texas 2 - Bottom 6th Inning

We are in a weather delay after Arkansas put the first five base runners on in the sixth inning. This is a lightning delay, meaning it will be at least 30 minutes before a restart, but likely longer.

The Longhorns had walked three straight batters before the delay, including two with the bases loaded. Eric Cole fouled off two 3-2 pitches before getting a high fastball from left-hander Josh Sawyer. That was the last pitch before the delay.

Carson Shaddy and Jared Gates had consecutive singles to start the inning against Texas starter Nolan Kingham. The Longhorns went to the bullpen but Parker Joe Robinson walked the only two batters he faced.

It is impossible to say who this will benefit most. Both teams had already pulled their starting pitchers. The pressure will be on Texas to get outs after the restart and the Diamond Hogs have a golden opportunity to blow the game open.

Arkansas 3, Texas 2 - Middle 6th Inning

Kody Clemens singled to lead off the sixth, but was forced out on a ground ball by Zach Zubia. Jax Biggers rushed the throw and allowed Zubia to reach second on an error, but a fly out and a pop up ended the inning.

Barrett Loseke had good velocity in that inning, working his fastball around 92 mph.

Arkansas 3, Texas 2 - End 5th Inning

Luke Bonfield just took Nolan Kingham deep on a 1-1 pitch with two outs and the Razorbacks have regained the lead. Bonfield crushed the pitch into the left field seats, near the 375-foot marker.

Heston Kjerstad also scored. Kjerstad reached on a two-out miscue by the Longhorns that didn't go down as an error because you can't assume a double play. Texas shortstop David Hamilton threw wide of first and Kjerstad was safe. He gave first baseman Jake McKenzie a little push when he returned to the bag. McKenzie was calling for the ball even after Perry Costello called Kjerstad safe.

Barrett Loseke is the new pitcher for Arkansas. Blaine Knight leaves in line for the win, but without throwing one of his better games. He allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and 1 walk.

Texas 2, Arkansas 1 - Top 5th Inning

Blaine Knight has not been as sharp as usual today and now he is trailing Texas. Knight gave up a pair of singles to start the fifth inning. Masen Hibbeler scored on David Hamilton's sacrifice fly, but Tate Shaw was stranded at third when Knight struck out Duke Ellis.

Knight has allowed five base runners (four hits and a walk) through five innings. He has struck out four.

Arkansas 1, Texas 1 - End 4th Inning

The Razorbacks continue to have scoring chances but to no avail. Jared Gates singled to left field with one out, but never advanced after a Grant Koch fly out and Jax Biggers strikeout looking. Arkansas has out-hit Texas 6-2 but has stranded five runners.

Arkansas 1, Texas 1 - End 3rd Inning

The Razorbacks have had runners in scoring position each inning, but have stranded three at either third or second base. Heston Kjerstad was stranded after a one-out double in the third. Luke Bonfield was called out on a borderline 2-2 pitch away and Dominic Fletcher popped up on the first pitch he saw to end the inning.

Nolan Kingham had a short inning in the third, relative to his first two. His pitch count is 44.

Arkansas 1, Texas 1 - Middle 3rd Inning

David Hamilton added a one-out walk for Texas, but the inning ended when the Longhorns' two- and three-hole hitters, Duke Ellis and Kody Clemens, flied out.

Clemens is now 2-for-10 against Arkansas pitching this year.

Arkansas 1, Texas 1 - Top 3rd Inning

The bottom of the Texas order has put the Longhorns on the board in the third. Tate Shaw led off the inning with a triple and scored on a fielder's choice RBI by nine-hole hitter Ryan Reynolds to tie the game.

Texas has been putting some good swings on Knight early in this game. Shaw's hit went to the wall in center field and probably was able to take an extra bag because center fielder Dominic Fletcher was playing pretty shallow.

Arkansas 1, Texas 0 - End 2nd Inning

Arkansas had a chance to add to its lead, but stranded Jared Gates at third base after he got there with one out. Jax Biggers fouled out down the third base line and Eric Cole struck out to end the inning.

Gates led off with a single, then advanced on a balk and a sacrifice fly. The Razorbacks are out-hitting the Longhorns 4-1.

Arkansas 1, Texas 0 - Middle 2nd Inning

The bigness of TD Ameritrade helped Arkansas in the second when DJ Petrinsky flied out to Heston Kjerstad at the wall in left field. Zach Zubia had reached on a lead off single, so the big fly would have scored two. Instead, Blaine Knight worked around the runner and struck out Masen Hibbeler to end the inning.

Casey Martin had another web gem from third base to rob Jake McKenzie of a one-out hit. He made a diving stop to his left, then two-hopped a throw to Jared Gates at first base.

Arkansas 1, Texas 0 - End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks struck first. Eric Cole doubled to the wall in left field and scored on Heston Kjerstad's one-out single. Dominic Fletcher added a two-out infield hit to put runners on the corners, but the inning ended when Carson Shaddy flied out to left field.

Arkansas is out-hitting Texas 3-0.

Arkansas 0, Texas 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Blaine Knight worked a 1-2-3 first inning with a popup to the infield, a fly out to left and a strikeout of Kody Clemens, the Texas All-American second baseman. Knight fell behind 2-0 to Clemens, but had a couple of called strikes before Clemens swung through an 83 mph breaking ball to end the inning.

Pregame

It is going to be a full stadium today for what is the most anticipated matchup of the weekend here in Omaha. It kind of reminds me of a bowl game with a lot of red in some sections and a lot of orange in others.

It is cloudy - has even sprinkled a little bit - and is in the upper 80s as first pitch approaches. The wind is not nearly as intense today as it has been the past few days here, including yesterday when no home runs were hit and a lot of balls died in the outfield. Arkansas and Texas both hit some balls out in batting practice.

The pitching matchup today is Blaine Knight (12-0, 2.84 ERA) vs. Texas right-hander Nolan Kingham (8-4, 4.34 ERA).

The umpires today are Joe Burleson behind the plate, Perry Costello at first base, Billy Van Raaphorst at second base and Frank Sylvester at third base. Costello is not well remembered by Arkansas fans, as he was the home plate umpire for two losses that ended the seasons of two of the Razorbacks' best teams, in 2010 at Arizona State in the super regional and in 2012 here in Omaha against South Carolina in the national semifinals.