Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

;A.M.;P.M.

;Minor;Major;Minor;Major

June 17;9:15;3:05;9:50;3:35

June 18;10:10;4:00;10:45;4:30

June 19;11:15;5:05;11:40;5:25

June 20;0;5:55;12:05;6:20

June 21;12:35;6:40;12:50;7:05

June 22;1:20;7:25;1:35;7:50

June 23;2:05;8:05;2:15;8:30

June 24;2:45;8:50;3:00;9:10

June 25;3:25;9:30;3:40;9:55

June 26;4:10;10:15;4:25;10:40

June 27;4:55;11:00;5:10;11:25

June 28;5:40;11:45;5:55;0

June 29;6:25;12:10;6:50;12:40

June 30;7:15;1:05;7:45;1:30

July 1;8:05;1:55;8:35;2:20

July 2;8:55;2:45;9:25;3:10

July 3;9:45;3:35;10:10;3:55

July 4;10:30;4:20;11:00;4:45

July 5;11:20;5:10;11:45;5:30

July 6;0;6:00;12:00;6:20

July 7;12:35;6:40;12:50;7:05

July 8;1:20;7:25;1:35;7:50

Sports on 06/17/2018