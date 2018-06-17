Sonn shows out for first SEC offer

Junior receiver Makholven Sonn showed up and showed out at the Razorback Night Camp on Saturday and left with an Arkansas offer.

“I’m extremely excited,” Sonn said. “I had received my first SEC offer and I want to thank my coaches for bringing me to Arkansas and have the opportunity to show off my talent.”

Sonn, 6-0, 170 pounds of New Iberia, (La.) Westgate, had offers from Kansas and West Virginia before coming to Fayetteville.

“I’m loving it,” Sonn said of Arkansas. “They have a lot of different things out here that they don’t have back in Louisiana.”

The different things includes Arkansas’ facilities and coaches.

“I really love the facility and the positive energy the coaches bring around us,” Sonn said.

He recorded 60 catches for 730 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore. Sonn also pitches and plays the outfield for his school’s baseball team. He hit for a .312 average, 10 RBIs and scored 25 runs while having 18 stolen bases, including three steals of home.

He’s looking to make his way back to Arkansas.

“Probably in the fall for a game,” Sonn said.