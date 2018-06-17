Sticking to hoops a good decision

Christyn Williams was a starter on Central Arkansas Christian's junior high volleyball team.

Every spring for the last three years, Williams was offered a chance to play goalie for the CAC soccer team.

And then there was a short period of time in which Williams took up golf.

"It wouldn't have mattered what the sport was," CAC girls basketball coach Steve Quattlebaum said. "She was such a good athlete that she would have been good in all of them."

Williams, however, concentrated all of her efforts on basketball and the state of Arkansas has never produced a more celebrated competitor.

Williams is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Female Athlete of the Year.

"I'm the type of person that if I'm going to do something I'm going to try to perfect it," Williams said. "I didn't have time to devote to all of the other sports. That's why I stuck to basketball."

In 139 games in four years for the Lady Mustangs, Williams scored 3,500 points (25.2 a game) and grabbed 1,216 rebounds (8.7 a game). During her senior season -- in which the Lady Mustangs finished 36-1 and won the Class 4A state title -- Williams averaged 26.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Before her senior season, Williams became the first player from Arkansas to sign with traditional power Connecticut. After the season, she hauled in almost every state and national award possible, including the national Gatorade Player of the Year, the Naismith High School Player of the Year and the Morgan Wooten Player of the Year. She was the MVP of the Class 4A state tournament and the McDonald's All-American Girls Game in Atlanta.

Through all of her time at CAC, Quattlebaum said Williams' demeanor never changed.

"It's amazing to me, that with all the attention she got, that she was always a good teammate," Quattlebaum said. "She loved her teammates and her teammates thought so much of her. There was never any jealously. And what's really amazing is that she stayed at our place."

While some talented boys have transferred to nationally-known prep schools, the opportunity for girls to do the same are limited. Williams said she never would have considered leaving CAC even if there was that option.

"I think there are a few academies in other states that might have a girls prep team," Williams said. "But I was never offered to do anything like that. I wouldn't have accepted because they really don't go to school. All they do is play basketball."

Williams said her faith and her family have kept her grounded and well balanced.

"I've got a great family," Williams said. "I've been fortunate to have a lot of great people around me. They've made me the type of person that will never be cocky. I have learned a lot from them."

