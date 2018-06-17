Travs two games clear of chasers

TRAVELERS 6, CARDINALS 4

Donnie Walton had three hits and two RBI as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Springfield Cardinals 6-4 on Saturday in front of 6,890 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Arkansas' victory, coupled with Northwest Arkansas' 4-3 loss at Tulsa, gave the Travelers a two-game lead over both the Naturals and Cardinals with two games remaining in the first half of the season. The Travelers and Naturals begin a four-game series today at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Matt Walker allowed a run but got Victor Roache to fly out with a runner on second to end the game for his second save of the season.

Arkansas grabbed a 4-2 lead in the second after Chuck Taylor hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Walton.

The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Edmundo Sosa hit an RBI single, scoring Tommy Edman.

The Travs tacked on two runs in the fourth when Taylor hit an RBI single and Eric Filia -- who was traded to the Red Sox organization last week but returned to the Travs after failing a physical -- hit a sacrifice fly.

Springfield saw its comeback attempt come up short after Granden Goetzman hit an RBI double, scoring Chris Chinea in the ninth inning to cut the Arkansas lead to 6-4.

Arkansas right-hander Max Povse (3-2) picked up the victory after allowing 3 runs on 8 hits over 7 innings. Springfield starter Mike O'Reilly (2-2) took the loss after allowing 4 runs and 2 hits over 1⅔ innings.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 2:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Northwest Arkansas

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (4-3, 4.03 ERA); Naturals: TBA.

TRAVS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

NATURALS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

