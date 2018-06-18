Bryant goes perfect 4-0 in showcase

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Bryant Black Sox ended their final game of the Chad Wolff Classic the same way they did the three previous games -- with a win.

With an offense that coach Darren Hurt called "spurty" and a pitching performance that kept their opponent off balance, the Black Sox took a decisive 10-0 victory over Perfect Timing Blue 17U at Baum Stadium on Sunday morning, in a five-inning affair, on the final day of the Mid-America Baseball showcase.

"We're a little spurty, but we go on runs where the bottom of the order can get hot, too," Hurt said. "We came out and hit the baseball. We had great at-bats all the way through. That was the goal. Even at the bottom of the lineup."

As a result, the Black Sox were able to produce run-scoring rallies in the game's first four innings. The Black Sox scored three runs in both the first and third innings while scoring a pair in each of the second and fourth, respectively. Bryant opened the third inning with three consecutive base hits before a Jake Wright double scored two runs.

"They definitely were able to beat us with the sticks," Perfect Timing coach Derrion Hardie said. "They did a really good job in their approaches at the plate. They were just really disciplined. Hitting is all about rhythm and timing, and they had impeccable timing to get their barrel to the plate."

Perfect Timing, meanwhile, struggled to mount much of an offensive attack. The Northwest Arkansas based squad managed only a single base runner in each of the first two innings, and two more in the fourth, while squeaking out four hits.

"There wasn't anything overpowering, but they kept us off balance," said Hardie, who is also the head baseball coach at Ecclesia College in Springdale. "They were able to get their off-speed pitches over in the counts they needed to. It was tough to get our rhythm and timing when they did that."

Logan Grant, Logan Cattan and Coby Greiner each pitched at least an inning for the Black Sox. Grant started and pitched two innings.

"We got two good innings out of Logan grant," Hurt said. "Then Cattan gave us two good innings, and Greiner did a good job closing it out. Our pitching and the defense behind them was really good. It was a pretty clean game for us. We played really well the whole weekend."

