COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Texas Tech up next for Hogs in Omaha

Arkansas and Texas Tech had a game canceled because of weather in April.

On Tuesday, the Razorbacks and Red Raiders will have a chance for a make-up at the College World Series.

Arkansas and Texas Tech are scheduled to play a non-elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Texas Tech defeated defending national champion Florida 6-3 Sunday night in the College World Series opener for both teams. The Red Raiders (45-18) outhit the Gators 12-5 and overcame an early 1-0 deficit that was caused when the Gators scored on a balk in the third inning.

Texas Tech tied the game in the fourth inning and scored twice in the fifth and sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Florida pulled within 5-3 on Nelson Maldonado's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Gators stranded a runner in the eighth and did not have a batter reach in the ninth.

The Red Raiders handed Florida starter Brady Singer his second loss of the season. Singer, the Dick Howser Trophy winner as the national player of the year, allowed five runs — just two earned — on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. It was Singer's first loss since March 23 against Arkansas.

Arkansas defeated Texas Tech 5-1 on April 24 at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks recorded 17 strikeouts, didn't allow a hit after the third inning and didn't allow a base runner after the fifth.

Texas Tech ranks in the top 10 nationally in runs, on-base percentage and batting average.

"I think [Arkansas coach] Dave [Van Horn] sat his best two hitters, he said, that day and they put it on us pretty good," Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock said Friday.

The Red Raiders finished third in the Big 12 standings this season. Arkansas defeated Big 12 champion Texas 11-5 on Sunday.

"Texas Tech is an SEC-looking team, and so is Texas," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said last week. "Our bracket is about as tough as it gets."

The winner of Tuesday's game between the Razorbacks and Red Raiders will not play again until Friday and will need only one more win to advance to the national championship series. The loser of Tuesday's game will play Florida or Texas in an elimination game Thursday and must win three consecutive games to avoid elimination.

