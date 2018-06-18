Five-run rally in 3rd helps Red Sox rout Mariners

RED SOX 9, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE -- Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Xander Bogaerts all homered and the Boston Red Sox routed the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Sunday.

Devers' 11th home run of the season capped a five-run, two-out rally in the third against Seattle starter Mike Leake (7-4).

Bogaerts and former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi began Boston's rally with a pair of singles. J.D. Martinez drew a nine pitch walk to load the bases before Mitch Moreland drove in two with a single to centerfield, and Devers followed with a blast off the Hit It Here Cafe in right field to give Boston a 5-0 lead.

The Red Sox pulled away in the seventh against right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford, who gave up 3 runs and 2 home runs while getting 2 outs.

Bradley Jr. sent Bradford's first pitch over the centerfield wall for his fourth home run this season. Benintendi hit his third single of the game with one out before Bogaerts put Boston ahead 8-2 with a shot into the bullpen in left centerfield, his 12th of the season.

Facing left-hander Roenis Elias in the eighth, Benintendi extended Boston's lead to 9-2 with a sacrifice fly to center.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez picked up his sixth consecutive victory in as many starts, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits while striking out 9. Rodriguez (9-1) has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his starts during his winning streak.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 1 Shane Bieber pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning in his first major league victory, helping Cleveland beat visiting Minnesota.

RAYS 3, YANKEES 1 Wilmer Font held host New York in check in the latest Tampa Bay game "started" by a reliever, and the Rays held off the Yankees to avoid a sweep.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Nicholas Castellanos homered and Blaine Hardy pitched one-run ball into the sixth, leading visiting Detroit over Chicago for its fifth consecutive victory.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 4 Carlos Correa and Houston won their 11th consecutive game, finishing off a dominant 10-0 road trip by rallying past host Kansas City.

ATHLETICS 6, ANGELS 5 (11) Jonathan Lucroy hit an RBI single off the center-field wall in the 11th inning and Oakland capped its comeback with a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 8, PIRATES 6 Eugenio Suarez homered in the second consecutive game and Joey Votto celebrated his 1,500th major league contest by going 2 for 4 with two RBI as Cincinnati held off host Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 4, PADRES 1 Julio Teheran pitched six no-hit innings before being pulled from his first start since coming off the disabled list, and Atlanta relievers gave up six hits while the team finished off a victory over visiting San Diego.

PHILLIES 10, BREWERS 9 Maikel Franco homered and drove in four runs and Philadelphia beat host Milwaukee by holding off its ninth-inning rally.

METS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera homered off Brad Boxberger in a four-run ninth inning and visiting New York rallied to beat Arizona.

GIANTS 4, DODGERS 1 Nick Hundley and Brandon Belt each hit two-run home runs and Chris Stratton pitched six solid innings to help San Francisco avoid a three-game sweep with a victory over host Los Angeles.

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 0 Jack Flaherty and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, Matt Carpenter homered and St. Louis beat visiting Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 10, MARLINS 4 Jace Peterson and Mark Trumbo homered, and Baltimore snapped a nine-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Miami. Dylan Bundy (5-7) allowed 4 runs and 5 hits with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks over 6 innings.

BLUE JAYS 8, NATIONALS 6 Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte broke a tie with back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, Randal Grichuk added a pair of solo home runs and host Toronto beat Washington to complete a three-game sweep.

RANGERS 13, ROCKIES 12 Jose Trevino blooped a two-run single, capping a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent Texas over visiting Colorado.

Sports on 06/18/2018