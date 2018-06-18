Flaherty, Carpenter help Cardinals shut down Cubs

ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, Matt Carpenter homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-0 on Sunday night.

Flaherty allowed just two hits while striking out seven in five innings, but he walked three and hit two batters and was pulled after throwing 97 pitches. He escaped a jam in the third inning when he struck out Kris Bryant with the bases loaded to keep the game scoreless.

John Brebbia (1-1) worked around two hits in a scoreless sixth inning to earn his first major league win. Austin Gomber, Jordan Hicks and Bud Norris each pitched a hitless inning to finish the shutout. It ended the Cardinals’ season-high four-game losing streak and prevented the Cubs from getting their first series sweep in St. Louis since Sept. 13-15, 2010.

Harrison Bader, Tommy Pham, and Marcell Ozuna strung together singles to open the sixth inning. Pham’s single extended his hitting streak to a National League-best 11 games to chase Jose Quintana (6-5) from the game.

Bader scored the game’s first run when Yadier Molina grounded into a double play and Jedd Gyorko’s RBI single drove in Pham to make it 2-0.

BRAVES 4, PADRES 1 Julio Teheran pitched six no-hit innings before being pulled from his first start since coming off the disabled list, and Atlanta relievers gave up six hits in the win over San Diego.

REDS 8, PIRATES 6 Eugenio Suarez homered in the second straight game and Joey Votto celebrated his 1,500th major league contest by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs in Cincinnati’s victory over Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 10, BREWERS 9 Maikel Franco homered and drove in four runs and Philadelphia held off Milwaukee’s ninth-inning rally.

METS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera homered off Brad Boxberger in a four-run ninth inning and the New York Mets rallied to beat Arizona.

GIANTS 4, DODGERS 1 Nick Hundley and Brandon Belt each hit two-run home runs and Chris Stratton pitched six solid innings to help San Francisco avoid a three-game sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 4, TWINS 1 Shane Bieber pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, helping Cleveland beat Minnesota. RAYS 3, YANKEES 1 Wilmer Font held the high-scoring Yankees in check in the latest Tampa Bay game “started” by a reliever, and the Rays held off New York to avoid a sweep.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Nicholas Castellanos homered and Blaine Hardy pitched one-run ball into the sixth, leading Detroit past Chicago for its fifth straight win.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 4 Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros won their 11th straight game, finishing off a 10-0 trip by rallying past Kansas City. The World Series champion Astros swept their swing through Texas, Oakland and Kansas City, outscoring opponents 74-35.

ANGELS 6, ATHLETICS 5 (11) Jonathan Lucroy hit an RBI single off the center-field wall in the 11th inning and Oakland capped its comeback over the Los Angeles Angels.

RED SOX 9, MARINERS 3 Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Xander Bogaerts all homered and Boston routed Seattle. Devers’ 11th homer of the season capped a five-run, two-out rally in the third against Seattle starter Mike Leake (7-4).

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 10, MARLINS 4 Jace Peterson and Mark Trumbo homered, and Baltimore beat Miami to snap a nine-game losing streak. Baltimore also ended a string of 11 straight losses at home, which tied a club record. The Orioles’ last win at Camden Yards was May 13 against Tampa Bay.

BLUE JAYS 8, NATIONALS 6 Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning, and Toronto beat Washington to complete a three-game sweep.

RANGERS 13, ROCKIES 12 Jose Trevino blooped a two-run single, capping a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent the Texas over Colorado.